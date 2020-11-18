Rittenhouse attorney yet to apply to represent teen in Wisconsin

Kyle Rittenhouse’s outspoken attorney John Pierce has not yet applied for permission to represent the teen in Wisconsin.

Pierce, a California-based attorney active on conservative issues, has been acting as the lead defense attorney for Rittenhouse in public statements and in an online campaign to raise money and public support. He also represented Rittenhouse in court in an ultimately unsuccessful fight to block his extradition from Illinois to Kenosha County, where he is facing homicide charges.

But because he is not licensed in Wisconsin, Pierce must apply for pro hac vice permission to practice in the state in partnership with a locally licensed attorney on the case. Racine-based criminal defense attorney Mark Richards joined the case as the local counsel for Rittenhouse and was the only lawyer representing him at his initial appearance in Kenosha County.

A representative of the State Bar of Wisconsin said Tuesday that no pro hac vice application has been filed for Pierce.

In an email Wednesday, Pierce said the application would be filed “shortly.”

“We are all on one team fighting for Kyle,” he said.

