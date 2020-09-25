Rittenhouse attorneys plan to fight teen's transfer to Wisconsin to face charges

Kyle Rittenhouse’s attorney said Friday he plans to fight the Antioch teenager’s transfer to Wisconsin to face homicide charges.
At a court hearing in Lake County, Ill., attorney John Pierce said Rittenhouse's legal team will fight what is normally the straight forward extradition process that would transfer Rittenhouse from the juvenile detention facility where he is being held to Kenosha County, where he is charged with killing two men and injuring a third.
“We intend to challenge extradition by writ of habeas corpus,” Pierce said. “This is going to be involving issues of some complexity, frankly they haven’t arisen in this country in some time.”
A writ of habeas corpus is a Constitutional principle that protects against unlawful imprisonment. In saying they plan to fight extradition through that means, Rittenhouse’s lawyers are indicating they plan to argue his arrest and detention were a violation of his rights.
The 17-year-old is alleged to have come to Kenosha on Aug. 25 as a self-described militia member after two days of protests had turned destructive following the shooting of Jacob Blake by Kenosha Police.
At the hearing Friday, which was held online due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Rittenhouse appeared via Zoom from a detention facility, wearing a mask. He spoke only once, saying "good morning your honor," when greeted by the judge.
Rittenhouse is charged with first-degree intentional homicide for the shooting death of 26-year-old Anthony Huber of Silver Lake, first-degree reckless homicide for the shooting death of 36-year-old Joseph Rosenbaum of Kenosha, and attempted first-degree intentional homicide for shooting and injuring Gaige Grosskreutz of West Allis.
He is also charged with first-degree recklessly endangering safety for firing the AR-15 he was carrying toward other people in the street and for possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18.
At the hearing Friday, Ruth Lofthouse, an assistant state’s attorney with the Lake County State’s Attorney’s office, said her office had confirmed that a warrant had been sent for the extradition.
The process, outlined in the Constitution, requires action by the governors of both states. ”Gov. (J..B) Pritzker’s warrant has been sent to the sheriff’s office,” Lofthouse said. “We confirmed that they have received the warrant and the attorney general also confirmed it was sent.”
Pierce asked for time to review the paperwork and to prepare their arguments. The judge gave him 14 days.
In a recent interview, Keith Findley, a professor at the University of Wisconsin Law School, said few people fight extradition because such fights are nearly impossible to win. “It’s pretty rare because there are very few defenses,” Findley said.
Essentially, Findley said, as long as documents are in order, the identity of the defendant is assured and the person has actually been charged with a crime, a court will order extradition.
Rittenhouse’s attorneys have been appearing on conservative media portraying the Antioch teenager as a hero and arguing he was acting in self defense.
Fox News host Jeanine Pirro, appearing on the Tucker Carlson show this week, argued that charges against Rittenhouse should be dropped.
“Kyle Rittenhouse has been villainized here, and he's been demonized, and I think it should be just the opposite,” Pirro said on the show “This one kid is an innocent man. He’s looking to help, he’s all-American, and he’s trying to just make sure his town is safe."
It is not clear what ties Rittenhouse actually has to Kenosha. In video and photos he is seen during the day in Kenosha on Aug. 25 helping clean graffiti on buildings, and during the night walking with an AR-15 rifle along with other armed “militia” members who gathered near a garage operated by the Car Source car lot and at a gas station on Sheridan Road.
Although he is seen on one of the many videos indicating he works at the car lot, the owner of Car Source said he had not asked anyone to guard his lot, which had already been burned two days earlier.
Findley said that while Rittenhouse has an argument for self defense at trial, probable cause for charges is a relatively low bar.
“Prosecutors have enormous discretion in charging anything, but when you have a case when someone is walking the streets with a high-powered weapon and ends up shooting three people, a prosecutor would be hard-pressed not to charge,” Findley said. “The only real issue in the case is going to be the issue of self defense, and that is the kind of thing we have juries decide.”
The extradition case is expected to be back in court in Illinois Oct. 9.
CIVIL UNREST AFTER OFFICER SHOOTING - TUESDAY
CIVIL UNREST AFTER OFFICER SHOOTING - TUESDAY
CIVIL UNREST AFTER OFFICER SHOOTING - TUESDAY
CIVIL UNREST AFTER OFFICER SHOOTING - TUESDAY
CIVIL UNREST AFTER OFFICER SHOOTING - TUESDAY
CIVIL UNREST AFTER OFFICER SHOOTING - TUESDAY
CIVIL UNREST AFTER OFFICER SHOOTING - TUESDAY
CIVIL UNREST AFTER OFFICER SHOOTING - TUESDAY
CIVIL UNREST AFTER OFFICER SHOOTING - TUESDAY
CIVIL UNREST AFTER OFFICER SHOOTING - TUESDAY
CIVIL UNREST AFTER OFFICER SHOOTING - TUESDAY
CIVIL UNREST AFTER OFFICER SHOOTING - TUESDAY
CIVIL UNREST AFTER OFFICER SHOOTING - TUESDAY
CIVIL UNREST AFTER OFFICER SHOOTING - TUESDAY
CIVIL UNREST AFTER OFFICER SHOOTING - TUESDAY
CIVIL UNREST AFTER OFFICER SHOOTING - TUESDAY
CIVIL UNREST AFTER OFFICER SHOOTING - TUESDAY
Civil unrest in Kenosha Tuesday
Civil unrest in Kenosha Tuesday
Civil unrest in Kenosha Tuesday
Civil unrest in Kenosha Tuesday
Civil unrest in Kenosha Tuesday
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.