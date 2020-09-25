Rittenhouse attorneys plan to fight teen's transfer to Wisconsin to face charges

Essentially, Findley said, as long as documents are in order, the identity of the defendant is assured and the person has actually been charged with a crime, a court will order extradition.

Rittenhouse’s attorneys have been appearing on conservative media portraying the Antioch teenager as a hero and arguing he was acting in self defense.

Fox News host Jeanine Pirro, appearing on the Tucker Carlson show this week, argued that charges against Rittenhouse should be dropped.

“Kyle Rittenhouse has been villainized here, and he's been demonized, and I think it should be just the opposite,” Pirro said on the show “This one kid is an innocent man. He’s looking to help, he’s all-American, and he’s trying to just make sure his town is safe."

It is not clear what ties Rittenhouse actually has to Kenosha. In video and photos he is seen during the day in Kenosha on Aug. 25 helping clean graffiti on buildings, and during the night walking with an AR-15 rifle along with other armed “militia” members who gathered near a garage operated by the Car Source car lot and at a gas station on Sheridan Road.