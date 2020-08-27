 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Rittenhouse charged with multiple counts of homicide
View Comments
breaking topical alert top story

Rittenhouse charged with multiple counts of homicide

{{featured_button_text}}
Somber protests in Kenosha after night of chaos, shootings

Kyle Rittenhouse

Kyle Rittenhouse, the 17-year-old Antioch teen who came to Kenosha as a member of a militia group, was charged Thursday afternoon with multiple counts of homicide and attempted homicide.

Rittenhouse is expected to appear in court in Lake County Friday for an extradition hearing.

According to the criminal complaint, Rittenhouse is charged with first-degree intentional homicide for the death of 26-year-old Silver Lake resident Anthony Huber, attempted first-degree intentional homicide for the shooting of Gauge Grosskreutz, 26, of West Allis, and first-degree reckless homicide for the death of Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, of Kenosha.

He is also charged with two counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety for shooting his AR-15-style rifle toward other people in the crowd who were not injured, and with possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18.

According to the criminal complaint, Rittenhouse was speaking to a reporter named Richard McGinnis just before the first shooting at about 11:45 p.m. at a used car lot on the corner of Sheridan Road and 63rd Street.

McGinnis told police he was walking with Rittenhouse and warning the teen he was not handling his weapon well. Shortly thereafter McGinnis then saw Rosenbaum and others moving quickly toward Rittenhouse. According to the complaint, Rosenbaum appears to throw a plastic bag at the teenager.

The complaint states that Rosenbaum appears to be unarmed throughout the encounter. McGinnis told police he saw Rittenhouse raise the gun.

“McGinnis stated that the first round went into the ground and when the second shot went off the defendant actually had the gun aimed at Rosenbaum. McGinnis stated he did not hear the two exchange any words.”

The complaint states that McGinnis stated that Rosenbaum was attempting to grab the barrel of the gun when he was shot.

After the first shooting the reporter tried to give Rosenbaum medial aid, taking off his shirt to try to put pressure on a wound.

“As the defendant is running away he can be heard saying on the phone (on video) ‘I just killed somebody,” the complaint states.

Other people on the street then shout that Rittenhouse had shot someone as they see him running down Sheridan Road.

According to the complaint, video shows Rittenhouse falling as he runs away. Huber is seen approaching with a skateboard in his hand. Huber tries to grab Rittenhouse’s gun with one hand while hitting him in the shoulder with the skateboard with his right hand. “The defendant then fires one round which can be heard on the video. Huber staggers away, taking several steps, then collapsing to the ground.”

Rittenhouse then points his gun at Grosskreutz, who freezes and ducks and takes a step back, according to the complaint.”Grosskreutz then puts his hands in the air … then moves toward the defendant who aims his gun at Grosskreutz and shoots him.”

After the shooting, widely shared video shows Rittenhouse running and then walking toward armored law enforcement vehicles as people frantically shout that he had just shot people. He walks past the law enforcement vehicles.

A friend of Rittenhouse spoke to a detective and told him Rittenhouse had called him and said he shot someone.

The shooting reignited controversy in a city already roiling following the shooting of Jacob Blake by a Kenosha Police officer Sunday.

Protesters and supporters of the Black Lives Matter movement saw the shooting as proof of the danger of right-wing militia and the boogaloo movement.

Commenters contrasted the shooting of Blake with video of the man believed to be Rittenhouse walking away past law enforcement after the shooting. The American Civil Liberties Union called on Miskinis and Sheriff David Beth to resign in part because of their reaction to the shooting.

Others argued Rittenhouse was acting in self defense, with many commenters calling the men killed “terrorists.”

“How shocked are we that 17-year-olds with rifles decided they had to maintain order when no one else would?” Fox News host Tucker Carlson said Wednesday.

Rittenhouse is scheduled to attend an extradition hearing in Lake County at 9 a.m. Friday. It is unclear when he will be returned to Kenosha for his initial appearance on the charges. If convicted on the first degree intentional homicide charge he would face a mandatory life sentence.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WisEye Morning Minute: Rep. John Nygren (R) on the State of Unemployment Insurance in Wisconsin

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics