Rittenhouse charged with multiple counts of homicide

Kyle Rittenhouse, the 17-year-old Antioch teen who came to Kenosha as a member of a militia group, was charged Thursday afternoon with multiple counts of homicide and attempted homicide.
Rittenhouse is expected to appear in court in Lake County Friday for an extradition hearing.
According to the criminal complaint, Rittenhouse is charged with first-degree intentional homicide for the death of 26-year-old Silver Lake resident Anthony Huber, attempted first-degree intentional homicide for the shooting of Gauge Grosskreutz, 26, of West Allis, and first-degree reckless homicide for the death of Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, of Kenosha.
He is also charged with two counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety for shooting his AR-15-style rifle toward other people in the crowd who were not injured, and with possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18.
According to the criminal complaint, Rittenhouse was speaking to a reporter named Richard McGinnis just before the first shooting at about 11:45 p.m. at a used car lot on the corner of Sheridan Road and 63rd Street.
McGinnis told police he was walking with Rittenhouse and warning the teen he was not handling his weapon well. Shortly thereafter McGinnis then saw Rosenbaum and others moving quickly toward Rittenhouse. According to the complaint, Rosenbaum appears to throw a plastic bag at the teenager.
The complaint states that Rosenbaum appears to be unarmed throughout the encounter. McGinnis told police he saw Rittenhouse raise the gun.
“McGinnis stated that the first round went into the ground and when the second shot went off the defendant actually had the gun aimed at Rosenbaum. McGinnis stated he did not hear the two exchange any words.”
The complaint states that McGinnis stated that Rosenbaum was attempting to grab the barrel of the gun when he was shot.
After the first shooting the reporter tried to give Rosenbaum medial aid, taking off his shirt to try to put pressure on a wound.
“As the defendant is running away he can be heard saying on the phone (on video) ‘I just killed somebody,” the complaint states.
Other people on the street then shout that Rittenhouse had shot someone as they see him running down Sheridan Road.
According to the complaint, video shows Rittenhouse falling as he runs away. Huber is seen approaching with a skateboard in his hand. Huber tries to grab Rittenhouse’s gun with one hand while hitting him in the shoulder with the skateboard with his right hand. “The defendant then fires one round which can be heard on the video. Huber staggers away, taking several steps, then collapsing to the ground.”
Rittenhouse then points his gun at Grosskreutz, who freezes and ducks and takes a step back, according to the complaint.”Grosskreutz then puts his hands in the air … then moves toward the defendant who aims his gun at Grosskreutz and shoots him.”
After the shooting, widely shared video shows Rittenhouse running and then walking toward armored law enforcement vehicles as people frantically shout that he had just shot people. He walks past the law enforcement vehicles.
A friend of Rittenhouse spoke to a detective and told him Rittenhouse had called him and said he shot someone.
The shooting reignited controversy in a city already roiling following the shooting of Jacob Blake by a Kenosha Police officer Sunday.
Protesters and supporters of the Black Lives Matter movement saw the shooting as proof of the danger of right-wing militia and the boogaloo movement.
Commenters contrasted the shooting of Blake with video of the man believed to be Rittenhouse walking away past law enforcement after the shooting. The American Civil Liberties Union called on Miskinis and Sheriff David Beth to resign in part because of their reaction to the shooting.
Others argued Rittenhouse was acting in self defense, with many commenters calling the men killed “terrorists.”
“How shocked are we that 17-year-olds with rifles decided they had to maintain order when no one else would?” Fox News host Tucker Carlson said Wednesday.
Rittenhouse is scheduled to attend an extradition hearing in Lake County at 9 a.m. Friday. It is unclear when he will be returned to Kenosha for his initial appearance on the charges. If convicted on the first degree intentional homicide charge he would face a mandatory life sentence.
Civil unrest in Kenosha Tuesday
Civil unrest in Kenosha Tuesday
Civil unrest in Kenosha Tuesday
Civil unrest in Kenosha Tuesday
Civil unrest in Kenosha Tuesday
CIVIL UNREST AFTER OFFICER SHOOTING - TUESDAY
CIVIL UNREST AFTER OFFICER SHOOTING - TUESDAY
CIVIL UNREST AFTER OFFICER SHOOTING - TUESDAY
CIVIL UNREST AFTER OFFICER SHOOTING - TUESDAY
CIVIL UNREST AFTER OFFICER SHOOTING - TUESDAY
CIVIL UNREST AFTER OFFICER SHOOTING - TUESDAY
CIVIL UNREST AFTER OFFICER SHOOTING - TUESDAY
CIVIL UNREST AFTER OFFICER SHOOTING - TUESDAY
CIVIL UNREST AFTER OFFICER SHOOTING - TUESDAY
CIVIL UNREST AFTER OFFICER SHOOTING - TUESDAY
CIVIL UNREST AFTER OFFICER SHOOTING - TUESDAY
CIVIL UNREST AFTER OFFICER SHOOTING - TUESDAY
CIVIL UNREST AFTER OFFICER SHOOTING - TUESDAY
CIVIL UNREST AFTER OFFICER SHOOTING - TUESDAY
CIVIL UNREST AFTER OFFICER SHOOTING - TUESDAY
CIVIL UNREST AFTER OFFICER SHOOTING - TUESDAY
CIVIL UNREST AFTER OFFICER SHOOTING - TUESDAY
CIVIL UNREST AFTER OFFICER SHOOTING - TUESDAY
CIVIL UNREST AFTER OFFICER SHOOTING - TUESDAY
CIVIL UNREST AFTER OFFICER SHOOTING - TUESDAY
CIVIL UNREST AFTER OFFICER SHOOTING - TUESDAY
CIVIL UNREST AFTER OFFICER SHOOTING - TUESDAY
CIVIL UNREST AFTER OFFICER SHOOTING - TUESDAY
CIVIL UNREST AFTER OFFICER SHOOTING - TUESDAY
CIVIL UNREST AFTER OFFICER SHOOTING - TUESDAY
CIVIL UNREST AFTER OFFICER SHOOTING - TUESDAY
CIVIL UNREST AFTER OFFICER SHOOTING - TUESDAY
CIVIL UNREST AFTER OFFICER SHOOTING - TUESDAY
CIVIL UNREST AFTER OFFICER SHOOTING - TUESDAY
CIVIL UNREST AFTER OFFICER SHOOTING - TUESDAY
CIVIL UNREST AFTER OFFICER SHOOTING - TUESDAY
CIVIL UNREST AFTER OFFICER SHOOTING - TUESDAY
CIVIL UNREST AFTER OFFICER SHOOTING - TUESDAY
CIVIL UNREST AFTER OFFICER SHOOTING - TUESDAY
CIVIL UNREST AFTER OFFICER SHOOTING - TUESDAY
CIVIL UNREST AFTER OFFICER SHOOTING - TUESDAY
CIVIL UNREST AFTER OFFICER SHOOTING - TUESDAY
CIVIL UNREST AFTER OFFICER SHOOTING - TUESDAY
Man in BLM shirt talks with TV news crew
Garbage trucks, tear gas, protesters
Street medics stand at the ready to respond
Armed individuals stand outside gas station
Armed individuals stand outside gas station
TV news reporter edits and files a story
Crowded Civic Center Park minutes before it is cleared
Medic in Civic Center Park
Backlit by police lights in Civic Center Park
Backlit by police vehicles
Holding hands during a protest
Sign says "If you are not angry you're not paying attention"
Time for change=Racial Justice Now
Drone in the sky
Group stands silently just feet away from fence
Man, who was asking protesters to "stop throwing" stuff, stands up close to the fence
At right, man scampers back after approaching law enforcement and then being peppered with less-lethal munitions
Approaching the fence
Press photographers find their spot
On a bike, on their phone, during a protest
Press photographers find their spot
Holding a sign in the area between the park and police
National Guard behind the fence
Law enforcement fires less-lethal munitions from the roof
A man carries a cross across Sheridan Road toward Civic Center Park
Protesters up against the fence
Window smashed before protests heated up Tuesday
Red white and blue above protesters
Photographers and videographers commandeer garbage truck
National Guardsmen behind the fence
Protesters beside burned out garbage truck
Street medics
Street medics have a group huddle
Medic station at the ready
Bob Goss pleads for no looting
"No lives matter until... Black Lives Matter"
Listening to the man in the middle
Gloved fist in the air
Pup tired at protest
Jacob Blake mask
Sign holding and driving
Young kid holds sign that signs "Hold cops accountable"
Time for change=Racial Justice Now
"Save Kenosha" reads boarded up building
Roller skating during the early protest
Spray paint saying "Justice for Jacob Blake"
Armed men move toward police line
Armed men move toward police line
Chants of "Hands up! Don't shoot!"
Chants of "Hands up! Don't shoot!"
Man stands with hands up as officers repeatedly tell him and others to "clear the roadway"
Law enforcement pushes forward to clear Civic Center Park of protesters
Law enforcement pushes forward to clear Civic Center Park of protesters
Smoke and law enforcement
Street medics respond to injured man
Street medics respond to injured man
Kenosha protest, Aug. 25-26, 2020
Medics
Kenosha protest, Aug. 25-26, 2020
Protesters stand in defiance of police orders to clear Sheridan Road
Officers march forward on Sheridan Road, prepared to push protesters back
Chants of "Hands up! Don't shoot!"
"Hands up! Don't shoot!"
"Hands up, don't shoot"
Smoke and tension
Blocking Sheridan Road
Men stand armed atop business
Men stand armed atop business
Armed individuals outside of gas station chat with BLM demonstrators
Armed individuals outside of gas station chat with BLM demonstrators
Sign: "He was unarmed #BlackLivesMatter"
Boarded up Black-owned business
Smashed window from night before
Fire allowed to burn in already smashed-up car lot
Dumpster set alight
Dumpster set alight
Dumpster being pushed toward law enforcement; it ended up serving briefly as a barricade
On fire dumpster rolls down SHeridan
Demonstrators build a short-lived fire
CIVIL UNREST AFTER OFFICER SHOOTING - TUESDAY
Fire on Sheridan Road
Fire burns behind short-lived barricade
Demonstrators use a blue umbrella to distract law enforcement, who later used less-lethal ammunition to damage umbrella and push back those holding it
Sitting underneath damaged umbrella
Skull mask
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.