Rittenhouse charged with multiple counts of homicide

The complaint states that Rosenbaum appears to be unarmed throughout the encounter. McGinnis told police he saw Rittenhouse raise the gun.

“McGinnis stated that the first round went into the ground and when the second shot went off the defendant actually had the gun aimed at Rosenbaum. McGinnis stated he did not hear the two exchange any words.”

The complaint states that McGinnis stated that Rosenbaum was attempting to grab the barrel of the gun when he was shot.

After the first shooting the reporter tried to give Rosenbaum medial aid, taking off his shirt to try to put pressure on a wound.

“As the defendant is running away he can be heard saying on the phone (on video) ‘I just killed somebody,” the complaint states.

Other people on the street then shout that Rittenhouse had shot someone as they see him running down Sheridan Road.