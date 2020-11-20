Rittenhouse considered hiding; details revealed in police interview video

After Kyle Rittenhouse returned to his family’s Antioch, Ill., apartment the night he is alleged to have shot three people, killing two, he and his family briefly discussed the possibility that he go into hiding.

In a videotaped interview with a Kenosha Police detective, Rittenhouse’s friend Dominick Black, who drove the teenager home after the shootings, was asked what Rittenhouse’s mother Wendy Rittenhouse said when she learned what her son had done.

“At first she was like you’ve got a choice, you’ve got to get out of town or you can turn yourself in to the police office right now,” Black said.

Kyle Rittenhouse’s sister Faith, in an interview with another detective, confirmed the family had talked about the possibility of her brother going into hiding, but he said he wanted to go to turn himself over to police.

Rittenhouse, 17, of Antioch, is now free on $2 million bond after his attorneys posted the money Friday afternoon. He was released to a private security detail arranged by his supporters, and unless he violates the terms of his bond, he will remain out of custody while awaiting trial for shooting three men, killing two, during the Kenosha unrest on Aug. 25.