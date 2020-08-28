Rittenhouse extradition from Illinois to Wisconsin on hold

Kyle Rittenhouse won’t be returning to Kenosha County anytime soon as an Illinois judge granted a 30-day delay in his extradition hearing.
Rittenhouse, 17, of Antioch, Ill. was charged Thursday with homicide and attempted homicide. There is a $2 million bond attached to the warrant seeking his return to Wisconsin. He is being held in a juvenile detention facility in Illinois.
At an extradition status hearing in Lake County Friday, a public defender representing Rittenhouse asked for an extension to allow the teen to seek a private attorney. He is due back in court in Illinois Sept. 25 for another status of extradition hearing.
Rittenhouse did not appear at Friday’s hearing at her request. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the hearing was held remotely, and only a portion of the hearing was visible to the public online.
Rittenhouse is charged with first degree intentional homicide for the death of 26-year-old Silver Lake resident Anthony Huber, attempted first-degree intentional homicide for the shooting of Gauge Grosskreutz, 26, of West Allis, and first-degree reckless homicide for the death of Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, of Kenosha. He is also charged with two counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety for shooting his AR-15-style rifle toward other people who were not injured, and with possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18.
He is alleged to have come to Kenosha after a call for private militias to come to the city after protests and rioting broke out following the shooting of Jacob Blake by a Kenosha Police officer Sunday.
Civil unrest in Kenosha Tuesday
Man in BLM shirt talks with TV news crew
Garbage trucks, tear gas, protesters
Street medics stand at the ready to respond
Armed individuals stand outside gas station
Armed individuals stand outside gas station
TV news reporter edits and files a story
Crowded Civic Center Park minutes before it is cleared
Medic in Civic Center Park
Backlit by police lights in Civic Center Park
Backlit by police vehicles
Holding hands during a protest
Sign says "If you are not angry you're not paying attention"
Time for change=Racial Justice Now
Drone in the sky
Group stands silently just feet away from fence
Man, who was asking protesters to "stop throwing" stuff, stands up close to the fence
At right, man scampers back after approaching law enforcement and then being peppered with less-lethal munitions
Approaching the fence
Press photographers find their spot
On a bike, on their phone, during a protest
Press photographers find their spot
Holding a sign in the area between the park and police
National Guard behind the fence
Law enforcement fires less-lethal munitions from the roof
A man carries a cross across Sheridan Road toward Civic Center Park
Protesters up against the fence
Window smashed before protests heated up Tuesday
Red white and blue above protesters
Photographers and videographers commandeer garbage truck
National Guardsmen behind the fence
Protesters beside burned out garbage truck
Street medics
Street medics have a group huddle
Medic station at the ready
Bob Goss pleads for no looting
"No lives matter until... Black Lives Matter"
Listening to the man in the middle
Gloved fist in the air
Pup tired at protest
Jacob Blake mask
Sign holding and driving
Young kid holds sign that signs "Hold cops accountable"
"Save Kenosha" reads boarded up building
Roller skating during the early protest
Spray paint saying "Justice for Jacob Blake"
Armed men move toward police line
Armed men move toward police line
Chants of "Hands up! Don't shoot!"
Chants of "Hands up! Don't shoot!"
Man stands with hands up as officers repeatedly tell him and others to "clear the roadway"
Law enforcement pushes forward to clear Civic Center Park of protesters
Law enforcement pushes forward to clear Civic Center Park of protesters
Smoke and law enforcement
Street medics respond to injured man
Street medics respond to injured man
Kenosha protest, Aug. 25-26, 2020
Medics
Kenosha protest, Aug. 25-26, 2020
Protesters stand in defiance of police orders to clear Sheridan Road
Officers march forward on Sheridan Road, prepared to push protesters back
Chants of "Hands up! Don't shoot!"
"Hands up! Don't shoot!"
"Hands up, don't shoot"
Smoke and tension
Blocking Sheridan Road
Men stand armed atop business
Men stand armed atop business
Armed individuals outside of gas station chat with BLM demonstrators
Armed individuals outside of gas station chat with BLM demonstrators
Sign: "He was unarmed #BlackLivesMatter"
Boarded up Black-owned business
Smashed window from night before
Fire allowed to burn in already smashed-up car lot
Dumpster set alight
Dumpster set alight
Dumpster being pushed toward law enforcement; it ended up serving briefly as a barricade
On fire dumpster rolls down SHeridan
Demonstrators build a short-lived fire
Fire on Sheridan Road
Fire burns behind short-lived barricade
Demonstrators use a blue umbrella to distract law enforcement, who later used less-lethal ammunition to damage umbrella and push back those holding it
Sitting underneath damaged umbrella
Skull mask
