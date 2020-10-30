 Skip to main content
Rittenhouse extradition ruling expected this afternoon
Rittenhouse extradition ruling expected this afternoon

Rittenhouse extradition ruling expected

Black Lives Matter protesters march Friday morning outside the Lake County Courthouse in Waukegan, Ill.,  where Kyle Rittenhouse had an extradition hearing this morning

 DENEEN SMITH,

WAUKEGAN, Ill.  — Kyle Rittenhouse’s attorneys backed off a plan to argue constitutional issues at an extradition hearing Friday morning in Lake County, Illinois Circuit Court, instead saying the transfer should be blocked because of technical issues on the charging document.

Rittenhouse’s attorneys had said they would call witnesses, including his mother, at the hearing. They did not.

Rittenhouse is accused of shooting three protesters, killing two of them, during the unrest that broke out in Kenosha in wake of the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

The judge said he would give his decision on the extradition fight in writing by 5 pm today.

This story will be updated.

