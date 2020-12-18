Rittenhouse family selling branded merchandise to raise cash for defense

Rittenhouse and his supporters have maintained he was defending himself when he shot and killed Joseph Rosenbaum of Kenosha and Anthony Huber of Silver Lake and shot and injured Gaige Grosskreutz of West Allis. He has been hailed as a hero by some gun rights activists and conservative groups.

The logo for the Rittenhouse merchandise includes the phrase “self defense is a right, not a privilege.”

Rules on profiting from crime

T-shirts celebrating Rittenhouse were banned from online vendors like Etsy but are continuing to be sold as being sold by private vendors on websites like Gunloot.

Money from sales on the Rittenhouse family’s website will go only to defense costs, attorney John Pierce said in an email. “As I have said repeatedly, yes, all proceeds of FreeKyleUSA.com will be held in trust and controlled by Kyle’s mom for defense fees and costs. There is no profit being made,” he said.