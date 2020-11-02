Rittenhouse held on $2 million bond as supporters try to raise money for his release

Kyle Rittenhouse is being held on $2 million bail as the lawyers leading his defense say they are continuing to seek donations for his bond and defense.
Rittenhouse, 17, of Antioch, Ill., is charged with two counts of homicide and one of attempted homicide for shooting three men, killing two, during unrest in Kenosha Aug. 25. He made his initial appearance in Kenosha County Circuit Court Monday, three days after being transferred from Lake County, Ill., where a judge ruled Friday against his extradition fight.
Rittenhouse is charged with first-degree intentional homicide for the shooting death of Silver Lake resident Anthony Huber, first-degree reckless homicide for the death of Kenosha resident Joseph Rosenbaum and attempted first-degree homicide for shooting and wounding Gaige Grosskreutz of West Allis.
John Huber, the father of Anthony Huber, spoke at the hearing. He asked that bond be set at at least $4 million bond, saying Rittenhouse is a flight risk because militia groups and other supporters are raising money for him.
“(Rittenhouse) was an active shooter and my son tried to stop him,” John Huber said. “My son was a hero … and anyone else says something else, they are dead wrong. Including the president, he needs to stay on Twitter.”
John Huber spoke emotionally about people claiming Rittenhouse was acting in self defense. “It’s not about self defense,” John Huber said. “My son was killed. Another man was killed. They didn’t deserve to be killed. And we don’t have that society where we just let people kill people.”
Defense attorney Mark Richards continued to assert the defense position that Rittenhouse was defending himself, saying video of the shootings supports that argument. “He was attacked by a mob. We’re not talking about demonstrators, we’re talking about rioters,” Richards said. “And unfortunately they came in second.”
Case underscores divisions
The Rittenhouse case has become a lightning rod in a politically divided nation, with many conservatives and gun rights activists celebrating the teenager as a hero and a victim of government overreach, while those on the left see the shootings as illustrating the danger of armed militias.
That divide played out in real time as the hearing was broadcast on YouTube due to the COVID-19 pandemic keeping courtrooms closed to the public. As the hearing was streaming live, the comments of watchers scrolled along the edge of the screen.
Support Local Journalism
“Free Kyle!” one commenter wrote. “They want to ruin the kid’s life! They should be in jail themselves!” wrote another.
Another person wrote Rittenhouse deserves to spend his life in prison.
In a series of events captured on video, Rittenhouse shoots Rosenbaum, who had been chasing the teenager. Someone else had fired a gun nearby shortly before the shooting.
Rittenhouse stops briefly while someone attempts to help Rosenbaum, then runs from the scene, while calling someone on the phone. He can be heard saying “I just shot someone” as he speaks on the phone.
People in the area can be heard shouting that he just shot someone and yelling that he should be stopped. Rittenhouse trips and falls, and Huber can be seen running up to him and striking him on the shoulder with a skateboard and attempting to grab the AR-15 rifle Rittenhouse is carrying. Rittenhouse raises the gun and shoots Huber in the chest, then shoots Grosskreuntz, who had been volunteering as a medic at the protests. Grosskreuntz had a handgun in his hand when he was shot.
Rittenhouse can then be seen walking toward police vehicles carrying his rifle, at one point with his hands up. The police vehicles pass him and he leaves the scene. He turned himself in to Antioch, Ill., police hours later.
Although the defense attorney characterized the men who were shot as rioters, there has been no evidence presented in court documents that the three men were involved in the riots that occurred the two nights before the shooting.
Defense fundraising
Rittenhouse’s attorneys have been raising money for his defense through attorney L. Lin Wood’s Fight Back Foundation.
Supporters have said they have raised more than $2 million for the defense. But according to statements online, the attorneys say they need additional money to pay his bond “We need another $750k. Let’s get his boy home tomorrow,” attorney L. Lin Wood tweeted Sunday.
The foundation’s website includes fundraising requests for the case. “Donate $150 or more and receive a free copy of Don’t Lie to Me (and Stop Trying to Steal Our Freedom),” a new book by former District Attorney and #1 New York Times bestselling author Judge Jeanine Pirro,” the website states.
Although Rittenhouse would need to have a preliminary hearing within 10 days under state law, he agreed in court on advice of his attorneys to waive the time limit. His preliminary hearing — during which attorneys will argue whether there is probable cause to hold him on the charges — is scheduled for Dec. 3.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.