Rittenhouse held on $2 million bond as supporters try to raise money for his release

Rittenhouse stops briefly while someone attempts to help Rosenbaum, then runs from the scene, while calling someone on the phone. He can be heard saying “I just shot someone” as he speaks on the phone.

People in the area can be heard shouting that he just shot someone and yelling that he should be stopped. Rittenhouse trips and falls, and Huber can be seen running up to him and striking him on the shoulder with a skateboard and attempting to grab the AR-15 rifle Rittenhouse is carrying. Rittenhouse raises the gun and shoots Huber in the chest, then shoots Grosskreuntz, who had been volunteering as a medic at the protests. Grosskreuntz had a handgun in his hand when he was shot.

Rittenhouse can then be seen walking toward police vehicles carrying his rifle, at one point with his hands up. The police vehicles pass him and he leaves the scene. He turned himself in to Antioch, Ill., police hours later.

Although the defense attorney characterized the men who were shot as rioters, there has been no evidence presented in court documents that the three men were involved in the riots that occurred the two nights before the shooting.

Defense fundraising

Rittenhouse’s attorneys have been raising money for his defense through attorney L. Lin Wood’s Fight Back Foundation.