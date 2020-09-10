Rittenhouse may fight extradition from Illinois

Essentially, Findley said, as long as documents are in order, the identity of the defendant is assured and the person has actually been charged with a crime, a court will order extradition. While Wood raised questions about Rittenhouse’s safety, Findley said that is not something he believes could be raised in an extradition case.

“There have been some suggestions that perhaps the court can refuse extradition if there was not probable cause for the arrest, and maybe that’s what they are going to argue, but I don’t know,” Findley said.

Findley said that while Rittenhouse has an argument for self defense at trial, probable cause for charges is a relatively low bar.

“Prosecutors have enormous discretion in charging anything, but when you have a case when someone is walking the streets with a high-powered weapon and ends up shooting three people, a prosecutor would be hard-pressed not to charge,” Findley said. “The only real issue in the case is going to be the issue of self defense, and that is the kind of thing we have juries decide.”