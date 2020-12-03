Rittenhouse supporters visible downtown

A group of about a dozen armed men were congregated at the Car Source lot, 5821 Sheridan Road, which was destroyed by rioters following the officer-involved shooting in August of Jacob Blake, early Thursday morning.

A spokesman from the group told a Kenosha News reporter that no statement would be given about why they were there. That reporter did observe at least one sign apparently in support of Illinois teenager Kyle Rittenhouse, who faces two homicide charges for a pair of shootings Aug. 25.

Rittenhouse was due in Kenosha County Circuit Court for a preliminary hearing Thursday morning. The hearing was conducted virtually and Rittenhouse was not physically at the courthouse.

In addition to the homicide charges, he's also charged with wounding a third person. Rittenhouse was freed from custody last month after he posted a $2 million bond.

Rittenhouse is charged with homicide and attempted homicide for fatally shooting Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber and wounding Gaige Grosskreutz.

According to scanner traffic, the owner of Car Source contacted the Kenosha Police Department and asked that the men leave his property. After an officer arrived, the group left the lot and headed toward the courthouse.

