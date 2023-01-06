Ritu Raju begins work as Gateway Technical College president

Ritu Raju took the helm as the new president of Gateway Technical College on Thursday, overseeing operations for the nation’s oldest publicly funded technical college.

Raju replaces Bryan Albrecht, who has retired from the college. He served as Gateway president after being selected for that role in 2006.

Raju was named president after a nationwide search conducted in the summer and fall of 2022. She previously served as vice president of academic affairs at the Tarrant County College Northeast Campus in Hurst, Texas.

“I’m excited and honored to begin serving as the president of Gateway Technical College,” said Raju. “The college has strong local support and a reputation for its groundbreaking programs, dedication to student success and strong partnerships with industry and community.

“I hope to build on that success and continue to keep Gateway in the forefront as a leader in education and workforce training and to provide a lifelong resource for students, graduates and the community.”

Raju received her doctorate in technical communication and rhetoric from Texas Tech University, a master’s degree in English from Sam Houston State University and a bachelor’s degree from University of Houston-Downtown.

