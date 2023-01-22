Ritu Raju settles into her leadership role as president/CEO at Gateway Technical Collge

Ritu Raju’s first few weeks at the helm of Gateway Technical College have been busy but rewarding she said at her first meeting with the board overseeing operations of the three-campus college.

“The community, the campus community, the board, our elected officials — everyone has been so welcoming, and that has been so wonderful,” Raju said as she delivered her first president’s report at Gateway’s District Board of Trustees meeting Thursday.

Raju in October emerged as the top finalist for Gateway’s next president and CEO, a role she officially assumed Jan. 5. Her predecessor, Bryan Albrecht, officially retired that same date after overseeing Gateway since 2006.

As she has acclimated to her new role, Raju said she took part in meet-and-greets at Gateway’s Kenosha, Racine and Elkhorn campuses and plans additional outreach activities in the road ahead.

“There was great turnout. I had asked for advice on how to settle into the community, and I got a wonderful list of restaurants and activities,” Raju said. “I also asked people for feedback, and we got a lot of great responses, which we’ve organized and shared with the campuses.”

Raju wants to continue Gateway’s outreach efforts beyond the confines of the campuses.

Visits to area high schools have been taking place, she said, in an ongoing effort to inform students of what Gateway might have to offer on the post-graduation front.

“Our high school outreach has been very robust, and I expect to do more of that as the semester progresses,” Raju said.

In the past few weeks, Raju has also been visiting some of the area businesses that have forged direct relationships with Gateway over the years, including S.C. Johnson.

“My goal, going forward, is to strengthen and nurture those partnerships,” Raju said.

Albrecht announced a year ago he would be stepping down, which spurred the search for his successor. He continues a presence at Gateway through an emeritus designation.

The college’s District Board spent much of 2022 working with a recruiting firm in its search for a new president.

Raju — who most recently served as vice president of academic affairs at Tarrant County College’s Northeast Campus in Hurst, Texas — was one of the top four candidates for the position.

The other three candidates for the president and CEO all were working at colleges in Wisconsin.

Horizon Center to undergo remodeling

Also Thursday, the District Board approved a resolution that sets in motion a $100,000 remodeling project at Kenosha’s Horizon Center for Transportation Technology, 4940 88th Ave.

According to college officials, the project will entail modifications to some of the existing square footage within the Horizon facility to make better use of classroom space.

One additional lecture classroom is being added, based on rising enrollment and an identified need. Existing office space is being consolidated to accommodate the change.

