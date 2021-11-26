Riverview School Board looking to fill vacant seat after member resigns position

SILVER LAKE — Riverview School is seeking to fill a vacancy following the resignation of School Board member Bert Christensen.

Christensen, who is serving his third three-year term, announced his resignation verbally and it was accepted at the Nov. 22 School Board meeting. His resignation is effective Dec. 1.

The board is seeking interested candidates to complete the remaining term for the seat, which expires in April 2023. The appointed candidate would be able to run for a full three-year term as part of the April 2023 election.

Citizens who live in the district and would like to fill the seat are asked to submit a letter of interest by no later than Wednesday, Dec. 8. Candidates who file a letter of interest will be contacted by the district. The board will interview candidates and make a selection following those interviews.

Letters of interest should be addressed to: Jon Schleusner, District Administrator, Silver Lake-Salem Jt. No. 1 School District, 300 E. Prosser Street, Silver Lake, WI 53170; or sent via email to jschleusner@silverlakejt1.k12.wi.us.

The board asks the following information be included with a statement about the why the potential candidates wishes to be considered:

Current address

How long the potential candidate has lived in the district

Telephone number

Whether the potential candidate has children currently attending Riverview or who have attended in the past.

For more information regarding the duties of a board member, contact Schleusner by email, or by phone at 262-889-4384.

