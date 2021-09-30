Riverview School levy up slightly

SILVER LAKE — Riverview School electors approved a slight increase in the tax levy this week in support of the rural graded school district’s 2021-22 Budget.
The levy, or the amount needed from local taxpayers to operate the school and cover debt, is set to increase $12,693, or 0.53%, from $2,380,580 to $2,393,273. Of the total levy, $1,863,234 will go toward general fund expenses and $530,039 will be used to cover debt.
The corresponding mil rate is $5.04 per $1,000 of equalized property value. This puts the Riverview School portion of a tax bill for a $200,000 home at $1,008.
“Riverview continues to be in a strong position financially, entering the 21-22 school year with a fund balance of approximately 37% (of operational expenditures),” administrator John Schleusner said.
State aid to the district is projected to increase $28,925, or 11.3%, from $2,557,860 to $2,586,785.
General Fund expenditures are budgeted to increase $222,700, or 3.9%, from $5,732,242 in 2020-21 to $5,954,942 for 2021-22. Of the total expenditures, 48.2% goes to salaries and 21.87% covers benefits.
Schleusner said the 2021-22 Budget includes the purchase of new interactive learning Boards with $111,705 in Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (or ESSER) funding, which represents half of the total expenditure increase.
“Staffing primarily makes up the other half of the increase,” Schleusner said, adding there is a net increase of two teachers from a year ago.
The following staffing changes were made:
Returned Interventionist back to that role (served as a classroom teacher last year).
Eliminated two virtual teacher positions.
Added an interventionist to assist with learning loss from COVID year.
Added a special education teacher due to increased caseloads.
Added a one-year third grade classroom teacher position to help address larger class sizes.
“Riverview is utilizing federal ESSER funding in 2021-22 to add staffing focused on addressing learning loss due to the pandemic,” Schleusner said.
Half of the cost of the special education teacher and academic interventionist position, as well as the third-grade position, will also be covered by ESSER funding.