Riverview School levy up slightly

SILVER LAKE — Riverview School electors approved a slight increase in the tax levy this week in support of the rural graded school district’s 2021-22 Budget.

The levy, or the amount needed from local taxpayers to operate the school and cover debt, is set to increase $12,693, or 0.53%, from $2,380,580 to $2,393,273. Of the total levy, $1,863,234 will go toward general fund expenses and $530,039 will be used to cover debt.

The corresponding mil rate is $5.04 per $1,000 of equalized property value. This puts the Riverview School portion of a tax bill for a $200,000 home at $1,008.

“Riverview continues to be in a strong position financially, entering the 21-22 school year with a fund balance of approximately 37% (of operational expenditures),” administrator John Schleusner said.

State aid to the district is projected to increase $28,925, or 11.3%, from $2,557,860 to $2,586,785.

General Fund expenditures are budgeted to increase $222,700, or 3.9%, from $5,732,242 in 2020-21 to $5,954,942 for 2021-22. Of the total expenditures, 48.2% goes to salaries and 21.87% covers benefits.