Joint School District #1 Silver Lake-Salem, Riverview School named a new district administrator this week as Jon Schleusner, the current district administrator plans to retire June 30.

Kimberly F. Taylor will replace Schleusner, who has been with the district for nine years.

Most recently, Taylor served as director and superintendent at Pathways High, a public charter school in Milwaukee.

Taylor has accumulated a wealth of knowledge and experience through her past roles teaching and leading as dean of studies, principal, and director/superintendent positions. She is active in educational leadership at the state level and is well-known for her educational contributions in leadership consulting, presenting at educational seminars and publishing papers.

“The Riverview community appreciates Jon’s dedicated service to the district and we are very excited to have Kimberly accept the role as our new District Administrative leader,” the school board said in a press release.