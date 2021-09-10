Riverview School student injured by lawnmower projectile, flown to hospital

SILVER LAKE — A 7-year-old Riverview School student was flown Flight for Life to Children’s Wisconsin hospital Friday morning after being struck by projectile object that flew onto school grounds from under the deck of a lawnmower.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Sgt. David Wright, Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department public information officer said emergency response was requested to the school, 300 E. Prosser, at 11:48 a.m. for a patient with a laceration.

Wright said male student was playing outside during recess when the projectile object struck him. The lawnmower was reportedly mowing the grassy median in the center of the street.

No further information was available Friday from the Sheriff’s Department, Riverview School officials or the Salem Lakes Fire and Rescue Department.