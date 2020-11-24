Riverview School to go virtual starting Monday through Jan. 4

Prior to voting, the board received comments and feedback from several community members, school district staff and Freiheit at the meeting. She said the recommendation to close public and private school, colleges and universities until Jan. 4 would help reduce the burden on hospitals and prevent death.

“While, yes, every school district has done amazing things and is doing a great job of trying to control the spread, our case rate is astronomically high,” Freiheit told the board. “Our deaths continue to climb, our Medical Examiner’s Office is overwhelmed, our healthcare systems are stressed and strained. It would really take three incubation periods to try to contain the virus within Kenosha County.”

Freiheit said an incubation period is two weeks, adding there is a “very strong” correlation between the time schools opened and the county’s increased case rate. During the last three months, the education sector has become the sector associated with the most, new positive cases.