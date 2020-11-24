Riverview School to go virtual starting Monday through Jan. 4

SILVER LAKE — The Riverview School Board voted 3-2 Monday night to move Riverview Grade School from in-person to virtual instruction beginning Monday and to return to in-person instruction on Jan. 4, as recommended by the Kenosha County Health Department.
The decision came after two weeks after the board first convened but took no action regarding the recommendation issued Nov. 9 by county Health Officer Dr. Jen Freiheit.
The motion to move to virtual learning was made by board member Mike Gentile and seconded by Cheryl Masnova. Board member Bert Christensen joined Gentile and Masnova, voting in favor of the motion. Board members Dave Van Kampen and Jim Walker voted against the motion.
Parents were notified of the change Tuesday via letter from District Administrator Jon Schleusner.
“The move at this time from in-person to virtual instruction is complex and there are many important considerations that have been reviewed over the past several days and discussed at the meeting,” Schleusner communicated to parents.
Those considerations included: Freiheit’s recommendation, staffing shortages, the value of in-person learning and socialization, county and school COVID-19 case and quarantine data, Schleusner said.
Schools contributing to surge
Prior to voting, the board received comments and feedback from several community members, school district staff and Freiheit at the meeting. She said the recommendation to close public and private school, colleges and universities until Jan. 4 would help reduce the burden on hospitals and prevent death.
“While, yes, every school district has done amazing things and is doing a great job of trying to control the spread, our case rate is astronomically high,” Freiheit told the board. “Our deaths continue to climb, our Medical Examiner’s Office is overwhelmed, our healthcare systems are stressed and strained. It would really take three incubation periods to try to contain the virus within Kenosha County.”
Support Local Journalism
Freiheit said an incubation period is two weeks, adding there is a “very strong” correlation between the time schools opened and the county’s increased case rate. During the last three months, the education sector has become the sector associated with the most, new positive cases.
“The largest gathering in our county right now is at schools,” Freiheit said. “Children are those asymptomatic vectors who are carrying it. They aren’t getting sick, but they certainly are getting their household members and other people sick. What we are seeing is that, once it gets in a household, it quickly, within six days, ramps through the entire household.”
Arguments for staying open
Those who did not support following the recommendation said keeping kids home could actually result in increased risk to grandparents who may be called upon to stay with children during the day. They said they would prefer the decision be made based on local staffing needs and data.
As of Tuesday, Riverview, 300 E. Prosser St., had three positive student cases and one positive staff case. A total of 65 students and 11 staff members were quarantined. Since the school year began, Riverview has had a total of seven student cases and six staff cases.
Administration has been managing, but did raise the question of whether the inconsistency of in-person teachers makes in-person learning the best option.
Some, but not all, grade levels at the school have periodically had to switch to virtual learning as a result of a case and quarantine spike that affected staffing.
Christensen said he decision is based on that inconsistency, combined with the recommendation from Freiheit. By moving to full virtual learning the district and parents will “know what we are facing until after Christmas,” Christensen said.
School Board member Dave Van Kampen said he understands staffing is a challenge. But, he favors in-person instruction.
“If we close now we will have a difficult time, in my opinion, opening again,” he said. “My opinion is let’s keep it running until we can’t staff it anymore.
