Road closure planned for Highway S; work also set for Highway 32, trunks BB and D

The more than $21 million project is the largest county highway project in the history of Kenosha County and creates a new gateway from Interstate 94 into the rapidly developing village of Somers as well as the northwest section of the city of Kenosha.

The need for the 3.6-mile project became evident as developments, including the Amazon fulfillment center in Kenosha, the First Park 94 industrial park in Somers and the Uline and Amazon facilities just west of I-94 in Kenosha, increased traffic on the two-lane highway, Abongwa said.

This year’s work involves the construction of the new eastbound lanes. The new westbound lanes were constructed in 2020. Along with the widened roadway, the Highway S project includes the addition of turn lanes, replacement of traffic signals, improvements to drainage, and the construction of an off-road, multiuse path for bicyclists and pedestrians.

Work on the entire project is scheduled to continue through late 2021. For more information about the project, including project update briefs, are available online at: www.kenoshacounty.org/2051/Highway-S-Expansion-Project.

