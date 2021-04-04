Road closure planned for Highway S; work also set for Highway 32, trunks BB and D

Highway 50 won’t be the only road project on tap this construction season for Kenosha County.
A road closure of Highway S west of 88th Avenue is set to begin this week as is road reconstruction on Highway 32 (Sheridan Road) on Kenosha’s southside.
Utility work closures are planned for the county’s west end and, Highway KR remains closed for a large section west of Highway 31.
Here’s a rundown of what’s scheduled starting this week:
Highway S
The long-term, closure of Highway S to through traffic between Highway N (38th Street) and the Interstate 94 East Frontage Road is set to begin Thursday, April 8, Kenosha County Highway Director Clement Abongwa has announced.
This closure is expected to continue through fall, as crews work to construct the new Highway S eastbound lanes west of Highway N.
While the highway will be closed to through traffic, access to businesses and residences will be maintained. Drivers will be detoured around the area via the I-94 East Frontage Road, Highway 158 (52nd Street) and Highway 31 (Green Bay Road).
The closure is associated with the second and final year of a reconstruction and expansion of Highway S from Highway 31 to the I-94 East Frontage Road. Once completed, Highway S will be a four-lane, divided highway throughout this entire stretch.
The more than $21 million project is the largest county highway project in the history of Kenosha County and creates a new gateway from Interstate 94 into the rapidly developing village of Somers as well as the northwest section of the city of Kenosha.
The need for the 3.6-mile project became evident as developments, including the Amazon fulfillment center in Kenosha, the First Park 94 industrial park in Somers and the Uline and Amazon facilities just west of I-94 in Kenosha, increased traffic on the two-lane highway, Abongwa said.
This year’s work involves the construction of the new eastbound lanes. The new westbound lanes were constructed in 2020. Along with the widened roadway, the Highway S project includes the addition of turn lanes, replacement of traffic signals, improvements to drainage, and the construction of an off-road, multiuse path for bicyclists and pedestrians.
Work on the entire project is scheduled to continue through late 2021. For more information about the project, including project update briefs, are available online at: www.kenoshacounty.org/2051/Highway-S-Expansion-Project.
Highway 32
The reconstruction of Highway 32 between 91st and 85th streets is slated to begin the week of April 5, the state Department of Transportation announced Friday.
The $4 million contract awarded to Racine-based A.W. Oakes & Sons, Inc., is for concrete pavement replacement, joint crack repair, storm sewer installation, traffic signal upgrades and signing and pavement marking.
During construction, Highway 32 will remain open with one lane of traffic in each direction.
Construction is scheduled for completion by fall of 2021.
For more information regarding traffic impacts, transportation news and improvement project updates in Wisconsin’s southeast region go online to: https://projects.511wi.gov/region/southeast/.
Highways BB and D
The temporary closure of portions of two rural highways in Brighton and Paris are due to utility infrastructure work.
Highway BB (Seventh Street) in Brighton between Highway 75 (248th Avenue) and 264th Avenue closed Thursday, April 1, and will remain closed for roughly one month as We Energies crews install a natural gas main down the westbound lane of the roadway.
Motorists are asked to use the posted detour will be posted. Access to the project area will remain for local traffic.
Highway D in Paris is scheduled to be closed Tuesday and Wednesday, April 6 and 7, for culvert replacements.
The work area includes the stretch of Highway D (176th Avenue) between Highway N (38th Street) and Highway 142 (Burlington Road). The closures are expected to run from approximately 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.
Drivers are encouraged to use Highway MB (136th Avenue) or Highway 45 (200th Avenue) as an alternate route.