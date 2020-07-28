Road closure planned for Hwy. 165 and Old Green Bay Road

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Bear Development is preparing to begin construction on Main Street Market and plans to reconstruct the intersection at Old Green Bay Road and Highway 165.

The development consists of two phases.

Phase one construction begins Monday and continues through Friday, Nov. 20. Work zone message boards are currently active in the construction area.

Drivers will start to see contractor crews move large equipment for the roadway improvements.

Phase one construction will develop Main Street Market and include a traffic signal, with additional safety features, at the intersection of Hwy. 165 and Old Green Bay Road. The section of road on Hwy. 165 between Hwy. 31 and 65th Avenue will be closed throughout phase one. Traffic will detour along Green Bay Road, hwy. 50 (75th Street, Roosevelt Road, and 63rd Street), Hwy. 32 (Sheridan Road), and Hwy. 165 (104th Street).

Phase two construction will begin in 2021. The project will widen Old Green Bay Road, between Hwy. 165 and 95th Street, to accommodate increased traffic to Main Street Market. Through traffic for phase two will detour traffic along 95th Street, Green Bay Road, and Hwy. 165.