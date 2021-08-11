Road closure planned for Sunday in Pleasant Prairie for Iron Girl Triathlon

The Iron Girl Triathlon is scheduled for Sunday inside and around Prairie Springs Park in Pleasant Prairie, which will close Highway 165 between Corporate Drive and Highway H from 6 a.m. to noon, according to a press release from the village.
Participants are scheduled to compete in the swimming and running events within the park, with the bike races planned outside and on village roads.
The bike route will head west on Highway 165 from the park, then north on the east Interstate-94 frontage road, west under the interstate on Highway C and south on the west I-94 frontage road to Highway 165.
From there, bikers will make a u-turn and return to the park in roughly the reverse direction. Pleasant Prairie police and volunteers will staff intersections, and detour routes will be marked.
The public is invited to line the course during the event. For more information, go online to:
IronGirlPleasantPrairie.com.
