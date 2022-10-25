Road closures coming to Kenosha County Wednesday, Thursday

Two stretches of roads in Kenosha County are set to close Wednesday and Thursday.

Wednesday's culvert crossing work on Highway Q (104th Street) will close the road between Highway U (136th Avenue) and just east of Highway MB (152nd Avenue) starting at 7 a.m.

The closure is expected to last approximately one day. Drivers are encouraged to take a detour around the closure via highways U, CJ (Horton Road) and MB.

"The work being done is to create access to a development along highways Q and U," said Kenosha County Highways Director Clement Abongwa. "Closing the road will make it easier to get the work done."

The work is weather-dependent and subject to change.

Thursday's planned closure is the stretch of Highway L between Highway 31 (Green Bay Road) and the Union Pacific Railroad tracks east of Highway EA (72nd Avenue).

The construction will be to add in two roads and a turn lane in a private development.

"It's not practical to keep it open during construction," Abongwa said. "We are making sure whatever is done on county roads are up to county specifications."

A posted detour will route drivers around the area via highways EA, E (12th Street) and 31.

The contractor's schedule indicates the roadway will reopen by Thanksgiving.

The work is weather-dependent and is subject to change.