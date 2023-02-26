On every trip we take in the U.S., my husband, Rex, and I try to add a few more stamps to our National Park Passport collection.

This time, we hit three National Park Service properties: the César Chavez National Monument and Death Valley National Park in California and — the big one — Great Basin National Park in eastern Nevada.

This was our “white whale,” a park that had eluded us for two decades.

It’s in a remote location and had remained just out of reach on previous treks.

How isolated is this place? It’s “only” 250 miles from Death Valley National Park. “If we drive four hours from here, we can make it,” I told Rex, as we mapped out our journey back to Wisconsin from Death Valley. Realizing we’d likely never be closer, we headed to Great Basin.

What’s in the 77,000-acre park? Mountains, lakes, deserts, caves and even a glacier. What’s not there? People. We were visitors No. 10 and 11 for the week. The park averages about 130,000 visitors each year, making it one of the least visited national parks in the U.S. Lucky for us, the Lehman Caves Visitor Center is open all year. However, the cave tours don’t start until March 1, so we watched the park film, chatted with the rangers and enjoyed the serenity of this quiet place, which became a national park in 1983.

Kenosha connection: We find (or more) on every trip. This one comes from César Chavez National Monument: Labor leader Walter Reuther — the namesake for one of our local high schools — visited striking farmworkers in 1965. That’s why he’s part of the timeline in the national monument, located at Chavez’s former home and office.

Travel tip: Winter is a wonderful time to visit Death Valley National Park. The vistas are still as stark, but the scorching temperatures are downright moderate. In fact, I wore a jacket when hiking the Golden Canyon trail. A jacket! In the hottest place on the planet!