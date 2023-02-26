If you’ve ever wanted to see people do an actual spit take, tell them you’re driving to California — especially when the Golden State is being swamped by “atmospheric rivers,” causing flooding, mudslides and road closures.

Still, we decided to push ahead with this road trip, determined to stay cheerful and flexible.

We were heading west to Los Angeles to visit the Academy of Motion Pictures Museum (my pick) and the Petersen Automotive Museum (my husband Rex’s pick). The hope of warmer weather was a bonus.

In the back seat was Seamus, our “greyhound of a certain age,” who was probably just hoping to score some road snacks.

On a day said to be unlucky, we loaded up our Subaru Forrester and headed west on Friday, Jan. 13.

Every trip comes with its own adventures. Here are some of ours:

On the way: As we headed west to the Golden State, we stopped at the World’s Largest Truck Stop, on I-80 in Iowa, which has never closed since opening in 1965. (Judging from our friends’ Facebook comments, we were among a small set of people who had never been to this truck stop before.)

Rocky Mountain high: As much as I love our own Lake Michigan — and I do, dearly — there are not many sights more exciting than seeing the Rocky Mountains looming in the distance. Wisconsin has many beautiful areas, but nothing like the mighty Rockies.

Oh, so grand: Driving on I-70 in Colorado, I’m reminded that not all interstates were created equal. You’ll pass snow-topped mountains and ski resorts — Vail! Aspen! Snowmass! — not to mention numerous tunnels carved out of the mountains. Here’s a bit of history: In 1905, a Colorado state senator hoped the winding mountain road would be part of what he called “a grand boulevard stretching across the nation,” referring to the 12.5-mile gorge known as Glenwood Canyon. Today, the canyon road is “the most celebrated section of the interstate highway system” (according to their rest stop signage).

The wonders of modern travel: We left Kenosha at 7 p.m. Friday and, 24 hours later, we were eating dinner just outside of Golden, Colo. That trip used to take months. Now, as long as you’re willing to drive all night, you can make it through five states in one day.

Fun with names: There is no shortage of quaint names for U.S. locales. The best one I saw on this trip was Parachute, Colo. The worst? Silt, also in Colorado. And here’s a truly baffling one: The No Name Rest Area on I-70, also in Colorado. Isn’t calling it “No Name” giving it a name?

The green scene: California is famously a “green” state when it comes to auto emissions standards and other environmental laws, but, thanks to all the recent rain, the state’s landscape — mountains, hillsides and valleys — was a bright, vibrant green, too. (A welcome change from our winter “blah.”)

Delta dawn: Delta, Utah, is a nice little town, but, oh, the smell! When we woke up the next morning, the air was definitely sour. We’re guessing it was from all the oil fields in the area.

And speaking of the energy industry: We stayed in a motel in Delta filled with energy company workers and road crews — and their big rigs. When we went to breakfast at the leisurely time of 8 a.m., they had cleared out hours earlier, judging by the now-empty parking lot. Another clue? Almost every person I passed walking around the night before was wearing a hard hat.

The steps not taken: Rather, not recorded. I forgot to bring my Fitbit charger with me, so after the first day, I have no record of all the steps I took over those two weeks — from hiking up to the Griffith Observatory to schlepping suitcases to second-floor motel rooms. I tried to keep a running total in my head, but I lost count after 300,678 steps. This leads me to wonder: If a step is taken and no Fitbit tracks it, was I really moving?

Someone owes me a Dilly Bar: Usually on vacation, I strive to eat ice cream every day, going so far as walking through the dark woods at 11:30 p.m. in Yellowstone National Park to visit a snack bar and hit that day’s quota. On this vacation? Not even close. I had one measly ice cream sandwich, and that was a free perk at a Holiday Inn Express. But I did eat avocado every day while I was in California, which I now declare is the Golden State’s equivalent of ice cream.

OK, I get it now: After driving across Kansas — twice! — I understand better why some people cling to the idea that the earth is flat. You’d believe it, too, if all you saw was the endless prairie of the Sunflower State. Seriously, would it hurt to add some trees, Kansas?

I need a five-letter word for “rapper with the most Billboard Hot 100 songs”: Scoff all you want, but a stack of People magazines — and their crossword puzzles — got us through Iowa, Nebraska and even Kansas. As a bonus, I now know more about the various “Real Housewives” franchises than I care to admit.