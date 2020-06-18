Roadside display treats motorists to a body of art

LAKE GENEVA — Motorists heading into Lake Geneva along Main Street are getting an eye-full, with a folk art display in living color.
Jerry and Lisa Gifford have displayed six, life-sized mannequins outside their home, all painted in bright colors and all wearing very little in the way of clothing.
Overlooking Main Street from the house at 7253 East Drive, four mannequins are displayed in various poses, including one riding a bicycle, while two others are meant to depict the biblical characters of Adam and Eve.
Jerry Gifford said the purpose of the artistic exhibition is simple: to give passing motorists a touch of joy while they are driving by.
With everything that has happened lately — from the coronavirus pandemic to protests against police brutality — the Giffords hope that their quirky art display will brighten up someone’s day.
“People have asked if this is some type of political statement,” Jerry Gifford said. “It’s all about making people smile.”
The mannequins have generated mixed reviews. Gifford acknowledges that not everybody appreciates them.
“It’s not everyone’s cup of tea,” he said. “Some people think they’re ugly. Some people think they’re scary and weird.”
Lisa Gifford said she notices people looking at the mannequins when traffic slows down on Main Street just west of North Edwards Boulevard.
“It’s just fun,” she said.
Collection began 4 years ago
Jerry Gifford started collecting mannequins four years ago when his wife urged him to spruce up their property. The impulse turned into a hobby.
The couple has more mannequins stored in their basement for future possible artistic applications.
Jerry Gifford also makes lamps out of mannequin heads, which he sells online.
“It’s something to pass the time,” he said. “I don’t really make a whole lot of money on them.”
Melissa Gifford, the couple’s daughter, said she sometimes hears from people who have spotted the mannequin exhibition, but who are unaware it is on her parents’ property.
“People will tell me that, ‘I was in Lake Geneva, and I drove by this house with all these crazy mannequins,’” she said. “I’m always like, ‘That’s my parents’ house.’”
The couple obtains mannequins and mannequin heads through Craigslist, Facebook or other donations.
Jerry Gifford said he and his wife also look for stores going out of business, although they often find other people, too, trying to get their hands on old mannequins.
“There’s kind of a sub-culture of mannequin people,” he said. “Apparently, we’re not the only ones out there. There’s people who are just as weird as we are.”
Lived here 25 years
Jerry Gifford works as a computer instructor at Gateway Technical College in Elkhorn, while Lisa Gifford works part-time at a bookstore in Elkhorn.
The couple has been married 29 years and has lived in Lake Geneva for 25 years.
Lisa Gifford has worked as an artist for about 12 years and operates an online business called “A Note from the Queen,” where she sells paintings. She also has displayed her artwork at local galleries.
She enjoys painting birds and people in particular.
“It’s always been a part of me,” she said of her artwork. “I just always needed that release.”
The first mannequin the couple displayed on their property was stolen. They now make sure their artistic pieces are secured to the ground.
Jerry Gifford said the couple’s kids and grandchildren seem to be entertained by the mannequins whenever they visit. The couple has five children and four grandchildren.
Melissa Gifford, who lives in Kenosha, said she and her children enjoy looking at her parents’ unusual display.
“I love the mannequins,” she said. “I think they’re super cool.”
