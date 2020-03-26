Roadside stand in Wheatland encourages food, goods sharing

Jackson said he and his sister no longer go with on trips to the grocery store. The last time he did, he said he was surprised by how empty the shelves were. It is something he said he has never seen before.

“I heard this lady asking for toilet paper, and they told her they didn’t have any in stock,” Jackson said.

He said hearing that helped him understand the importance of giving what you have to help others.

“We had extra, so we put it out and so do other people,” he said.

Haras said another pop-up food bank inspired by the one started by Huff has been set up in Round Lake, Ill. She said she hopes the idea will spread.

In anticipation that the food and supply shares will continue to increase at the stand, Haras is also looking for someone to temporarily donate an enclosed trailer to operate out of. Anyone who would like to offer a trailer for use should email Haras at harashelps@gmail.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0