Roadwork meeting planned for proposed Main Street Market development

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — A public information meeting on plans to improve Old Green Bay in the village will take place Feb. 12.

The meeting, hosted by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, will be 5 to 6 p.m. in the Pleasant Prairie Village Hall auditorium, 9915 39th Ave.

Improvements are on planned for the roadway from Highway 165 to just south of 95th Street.

The work will support the proposed Main Street Market commercial development, which includes the new Froedtert South medical building. Construction is planned for this summer.

Improvements include:

Reconstruction of the intersection of Old Green Bay Road and Highway 165 and preparation for future signals.

Modifications or additions of turn lanes along Highway 165 east and west of Old Green Bay Road.

Creation of a 400-foot section of roadway to be designated as Main Street from Highway 31 to Old Green Bay Road (including turn lane modifications).

Turn lane modifications at Highway 31 and 95th Street.