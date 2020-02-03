Roadwork meeting planned for proposed Main Street Market development

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — A public information meeting on plans to improve Old Green Bay in the village will take place Feb. 12.
The meeting, hosted by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, will be 5 to 6 p.m. in the Pleasant Prairie Village Hall auditorium, 9915 39th Ave.
Improvements are on planned for the roadway from Highway 165 to just south of 95th Street.
The work will support the proposed Main Street Market commercial development, which includes the new Froedtert South medical building. Construction is planned for this summer.
Improvements include:
Reconstruction of the intersection of Old Green Bay Road and Highway 165 and preparation for future signals.
Modifications or additions of turn lanes along Highway 165 east and west of Old Green Bay Road.
Creation of a 400-foot section of roadway to be designated as Main Street from Highway 31 to Old Green Bay Road (including turn lane modifications).
Turn lane modifications at Highway 31 and 95th Street.
“Old Green Bay Road will be reconstructed to a larger cross section to accommodate the traffic from (Highway) 165 north to the project limits just a little bit shy of 95th Street,” said Public Works Director John Steinbrink Jr. during his report to the Village Board Monday night..
“Mainly 165 will be re-constructed ... and will have a signal at 165 and Old Green Bay Road intersection.”
Main Street Market is being developed as Main Street Development LLC (Bear Development), a property subdivided into six lots, nestled into a triangular piece of land bordered by Old Green Bay Road, Highway 31 and Highway 165.
The property is proposed to include office buildings, a gas station/car wash/convenience store and/or multi-tenant commercial buildings.
The meeting will be held in an open house format with exhibits and maps available for review. Residents are invited to provide input and ask questions regarding this project. Representatives from the village and Batterman Engineering will be on hand to discuss the project on an individual basis.
Residents unable to attend but would like more information regarding the project should contact project manager Todd Needham at 608-365-4464. Written comments can be mailed to RH Batterman & Company Inc., 2857 Bartells Drive, Beloit, WI 53511, or by emailed to tneedham@rhbatterman.com.