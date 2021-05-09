Roaring back: Pandemic-stalled travel industry set to bounce back in 2021, especially in Kenosha County

While 2020 was a difficult year for many businesses, it hit the travel and tourism particularly hard. Kenosha County was not immune from the downturn.
Figures recently released by the Wisconsin Department of Tourism show that visitors spent 23.4% less in Kenosha County during 2020 than they did the previous year. Dropping from $239.7 million to $183.7 million, that plunge led to loss of jobs and some businesses closing their doors for good.
Tourism-driven cash registers in Kenosha County rang up $75.8 million less in direct sales in 2020, a drop of more than 19% from 2019.
“It took creative solutions for the tourism industry to survive an unprecedented year,” the Tourism Department responded to the Kenosha News. “From restaurants switching to take-out to museums offering virtual tours to farmers providing free dairy products to families in need, the pandemic brought out the best of Wisconsin’s hospitality industry.”
The loss of travel and tourism jobs hit the county as hard or harder than it did other parts of the state. Showing an almost 19% loss of tourism jobs, the county dropped to 2,824 employed in the field from 3,481 the previous year. Other counties suffered more: Milwaukee County saw a drop of tourism spending of more than $862 million, which represented a nearly 40 percent loss over 2019.
The ripple effect of tourism job losses and reduced tax collections weren’t good for Kenosha County, either. According to state figures, job losses locally from 2019 to 2020 amounted to 18.9% fewer positions. Local government in Kenosha County collected $6 million less in state and local taxes in 2020, which represented a 22.2% drop.
“While direct visitor spending and tax collections were down about 28% year over year, total labor income was only down 12.85% and tourism still supports more jobs than the population of Green Bay. Additionally, we found our visitor spending tracked slightly above the national average through the pandemic, positioning us well for this recovery.," the tourism department indicated.
2021 revs up
As travelers who were kept home by the pandemic begin to pack cars and make plans, tourism numbers are set to bounce back in a big way.
The Kenosha area is certainly ready to welcome back visitors with familiar attractions and events — and a few new ones.
A new route for the Civic Veterans Parade on June 27 will be in place, and fireworks will explode over Kenosha on July 4 along the lakefront as part of the July 3-4 Celebrate America festival.
The Kenosha Pops Concert Band returns to the Pennoyer Park band shell on June 16. Also back will be the Downtown Cruise-In Car Show on Labor Day weekend.
Other community events are set to return as well, including the Knights of Columbus annual Outdoor Mass on June 27 and the Peanut Butter and Jam concert series July 8 through Aug. 26, among others.
And the Bristol Renaissance Faire will storm back in a big way this summer on Saturdays, Sundays and Labor Day, July 10 thru Sept. 6.
Survey results
As the Department of Tourism puts it: "The Traveling Twenties have arrived as travelers look to get revenge on a year’s worth of missed vacations."
Longwoods International, a research company, surveyed travelers regularly throughout the pandemic and provided that information free to the tourism industry.
The Longwoods surveys showed that 86% of travelers are planning a trip in the next six months, putting travel sentiment back to where it was at the beginning of this pandemic, the Tourism Department stated.