Roaring back: Pandemic-stalled travel industry set to bounce back in 2021, especially in Kenosha County

While 2020 was a difficult year for many businesses, it hit the travel and tourism particularly hard. Kenosha County was not immune from the downturn.

Figures recently released by the Wisconsin Department of Tourism show that visitors spent 23.4% less in Kenosha County during 2020 than they did the previous year. Dropping from $239.7 million to $183.7 million, that plunge led to loss of jobs and some businesses closing their doors for good.

Tourism-driven cash registers in Kenosha County rang up $75.8 million less in direct sales in 2020, a drop of more than 19% from 2019.

“It took creative solutions for the tourism industry to survive an unprecedented year,” the Tourism Department responded to the Kenosha News. “From restaurants switching to take-out to museums offering virtual tours to farmers providing free dairy products to families in need, the pandemic brought out the best of Wisconsin’s hospitality industry.”

The loss of travel and tourism jobs hit the county as hard or harder than it did other parts of the state. Showing an almost 19% loss of tourism jobs, the county dropped to 2,824 employed in the field from 3,481 the previous year. Other counties suffered more: Milwaukee County saw a drop of tourism spending of more than $862 million, which represented a nearly 40 percent loss over 2019.