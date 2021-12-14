Robotic surgery used to repair mitral heart valve at Froedtert Pleasant Prairie Hospital

In recent decades robotic technology has improved many aspects of surgery, from hernia repair and lung resections to stomach cancer.

In Kenosha, it is now being implemented in heart surgery as well.

Last month, cardiothoracic surgeon Goya Raikar conducted the first robotic assisted mitral heart valve repair at Froedtert Pleasant Prairie Hospital.

The repair of the valve inside the heart is one that with conventional surgical technique involves opening the chest cavity by splitting the breast bone.

With the assistance of the da Vinci Xi fourth generation system, Raikar performed the repair using “tiny incisions” with 2.5 centimeters being the largest.

“Open heart, where we split the breastbone, was the tried and true method taught 25 years ago,” Raikar said.

Froedtert Pleasant Prairie Hospital, 9555 76th St., has the only robotic surgical capacity in Wisconsin, Froedtert South officials say. Raikar has been utilizing robotic assisted surgery since 2005 to perform many operations including coronary artery bypass grafting, resectioning of the heart, lung cancer surgery and esophageal operations.

Since the first robotic mitral valve repair in November, Raikar has performed two additional mitral valve repair surgeries at Froedtert Pleasant Prairie.

Patient gives a thumbs-up

For patients, a faster recovery time may be the best of all.

“Patients (having robotic mitral valve repair) are ready to return to regular activities within two or three weeks as opposed to two or three months,” Raikar said.

For patient Chris Cullitan quick recovery has made all the difference.

Cullitan, 63, who lives in Northbrook, Ill., underwent mitral valve repair in November.

“A number of years ago, I was diagnosed with mitral valve prolapse and a few months later my primary care doctor heard something different going on with my heart,” he said.

A recreational runner, Cullitan had also begun to feel more winded during the past six months.

“When I learned I needed the repair, I looked into robotic assisted surgery,” he said.

Learning that repair of his mitral valve was in the cards for him, Cullitan looked into surgical options.

He said robotic surgery looked like a good choice because he didn’t want the down time with “cracking the sternum.”

After a lot of research and conversations with his insurance company and physicians, he was referred to Raikar and the Froedtert surgical team.

“I had the repair on Nov. 10 and checked out of the hospital on the 13th,” he said.

Raikar gives credit to Cullitan’s physicians for picking up on cues pointing to a mitral valve repair procedure.

“Ideally we want to get patients when they are still relatively healthy,” he said.

By the end of November, Cullitan wasn’t back to running but had started walking four miles each day.

Pleased with his experience overall, Cullitan said “I’m happy we found (Raikar) and the hospital. Everyone was nice and compassionate and answered all of our questions.”

Technological advantages

In addition to rapid healing time, robotic assisted surgery has several advantages over traditional surgical methods, Raikar said.

“For the (robotic) surgeon, it’s a 3-D world. The area can be magnified 10 to 20 times giving us greater visualization of the surgical field.”

Additionally, a small incision means far less trauma to the heart, he said. Other benefits include less blood loss and the reduction of the possibility of heart arrythmia.

“We tell (medical) residents that in 20 years they will all be doing (these surgeries) this way.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.