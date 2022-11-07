Rock Body Challenge: Pleasant Prairie RecPlex's 8-Week weight loss challenge

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — The public is invited to participate in Pleasant Prairie’s Rock Body Challenge, an eight-week community weight loss competition at the RecPlex with registration open now until the program’s start on Nov. 14.

The program will run from Nov. 14 until Thursday, Jan. 19. Those interested can register as individuals, although organizers encourage people to register as a team for the experience of camaraderie and the added support from colleagues.

Teams and individuals can register in person at RecPlex, 9900 Terwall Terrace, or online at RecPlexOnline.com. The fee per participant is $29 for members and $89 for non-members and includes:

An individual RecPlex membership throughout the challenge;

A 3D body scan at the beginning and end of the program;

Nutritional guidance;

Weekly workout suggestions;

Access to 50+ fitness classes;

A chance to win a one-year RecPlex membership.

Personal training specials will also be available for participants. Initial weigh-ins will occur on Monday, Nov. 14, and Tuesday, Nov. 15, while final weigh-ins must occur by Thursday, Jan. 19.

“Families, friends, co-workers, and anyone who wants a little camaraderie or motivational competition is welcome to join us in pursuing a healthier lifestyle,” said Sandy Wiedmeyer, Village of Pleasant Prairie operations superintendent. “The Rock Body Challenge is structured to help you succeed and can help you meet a wellness goal you’ve been working toward or give you the motivation to turn your fitness in a healthier direction.”

RecPlex will determine the winner based on the most significant weight loss percentage instead of the total number of pounds. The overall individual winner will receive a one-year individual membership to RecPlex.

To learn more, call 262-947-0437 or email fitness@plprairie.com.