Rock Body Challenge: Pleasant Prairie RecPlex's 8-Week weight loss challenge

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — The public is invited to participate in Pleasant Prairie’s Rock Body Challenge, an eight-week community weight loss competition at the RecPlex with registration open now until the program’s start on Nov. 14.
The program will run from Nov. 14 until Thursday, Jan. 19. Those interested can register as individuals, although organizers encourage people to register as a team for the experience of camaraderie and the added support from colleagues.
Teams and individuals can register in person at RecPlex, 9900 Terwall Terrace, or online at RecPlexOnline.com. The fee per participant is $29 for members and $89 for non-members and includes:
An individual RecPlex membership throughout the challenge;
A 3D body scan at the beginning and end of the program;
Nutritional guidance;
Weekly workout suggestions;
Access to 50+ fitness classes;
A chance to win a one-year RecPlex membership.
Personal training specials will also be available for participants. Initial weigh-ins will occur on Monday, Nov. 14, and Tuesday, Nov. 15, while final weigh-ins must occur by Thursday, Jan. 19.
“Families, friends, co-workers, and anyone who wants a little camaraderie or motivational competition is welcome to join us in pursuing a healthier lifestyle,” said Sandy Wiedmeyer, Village of Pleasant Prairie operations superintendent. “The Rock Body Challenge is structured to help you succeed and can help you meet a wellness goal you’ve been working toward or give you the motivation to turn your fitness in a healthier direction.”
RecPlex will determine the winner based on the most significant weight loss percentage instead of the total number of pounds. The overall individual winner will receive a one-year individual membership to RecPlex.
To learn more, call 262-947-0437 or email fitness@plprairie.com.
10 tips to push you past a weight-loss flatline
1. Review your habits
Make sure you haven’t slowly reverted back to some of your old habits, like eating larger portions, stopping at the coffee shop for a mocha grande and a muffin, or deciding to skip your exercise routines. An honest review may find that the relaxation of some of your good habits is contributing to your plateau.
2. Eat lean proteins at each meal and snack
Protein-rich foods suppress ghrelin, a hormone secreted by the stomach that stimulates appetite. Foods high in fat actually raise this hormone, causing increased hunger. And meals and snacks that are mostly carbohydrate often make people feel hungry shortly after eating. It’s the protein-rich foods that really help to keep people feeling full.
3. Step it up
To burn more calories, increase your workout by 15 minutes, add another day to your weekly routine, or increase the intensity of your exercise. Try alternating intervals of high and moderate intensity. Add strength training to increase your muscle mass which will help burn more calories even at rest. And to give your muscles a new challenge, vary your physical activity.
4. Think outside the gym
Increase your general activity throughout the day by walking more, using your car less, taking the stairs, doing more gardening and yard work and cleaning your house.
5. Use an activity tracker
10,000 steps a day is the goal for overall good health, but you may need to aim for 12,000 to 15,000 for weight loss.
6. Be careful about cutting too many calories
Lowering your caloric intake is important for weight loss, but make sure you’re not going below 1,400 calories if you’re a woman or 1,700 calories if you are a man.
7. Get seven to eight hours of restful sleep each night
Turn off your electronic devices at least an hour before bed. Keep your room at a comfortable temperature. Go to bed at the same time every night.
8. Manage stress eating
Use a distracting activity like drinking a cup of hot tea, going for a walk, calling a friend, or writing in a journal. Cravings usually last only about 45 minutes. If you distract yourself, you should find you’ve gotten past them without the need to stress eat.
9. Watch restaurant overeating
Share food with a friend or order a takeout container with your meal; put half your food in the container before you start eating and you have lunch for tomorrow!
10. Reassess your weight goal
If you’ve tried all these tips and you still are unable to lose more weight, you may want to revisit your weight-loss goal. Celebrate the success you’ve had and the weight you’ve lost. Perhaps the number you’re striving for is unrealistic for you. Consider a consult with a registered dietitian to discuss your concerns.