"Rock the Lake" in Twin Lakes on June 19

TWIN LAKES — The “Rock the Lake” festival is Saturday on Lake Mary in Twin Lakes.

Events takes place in Lance Park, 55 Lance Drive, including live music starting at 5 p.m. with Doin’ Sixty, a local band performing classic rock tunes until 7 p.m.

At 7:30 p.m., the Aquanuts will perform a water-ski show. This year’s show theme is “Ski Jam” a parody of “Space Jam.”

The Aquanuts Water Shows ski team took second place in the 2019 Wisconsin State Tournament on Lake Wazeecha in Wisconsin Rapids. In addition, the 27-girl ballet line successfully defended its state title. The 2020 state tournament was canceled due to COVID-19.

The water-ski shows continue at 6 p.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays at Lance Park, running through Labor Day Weekend. (The July 3 pre-fireworks show starts at 7 p.m.)

The festival’s food and beer tent and concession stand will be serving from 5 to 11 p.m.

At 9 p.m., the Back Then band will take the stage, performing with more classic rock tunes until 11 p.m.

The festival will also feature 50/50 raffles.

“Rock the Lake” is a fundraiser for the Twin Lakes Chamber of Commerce’s fireworks show, the Aquanuts and the Twin Runners Snowmobile Club. Donations will also be collected to raise funds for equipment for the Twin Lakes Police Department.

