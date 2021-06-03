Rodeo ride kicks off Bike to Work week on Saturday

Kenosha County and the City of Kenosha’s annual Bike-to-Work Weeks will kick off with a Bike Rodeo event for families on Saturday, County Executive Jim Kreuser and Mayor John Antaramian have announced.

During the Bike-to-Work Weeks, June 5-19, people are encouraged to commute by bicycle, and to discover — or rediscover — the beauty of Kenosha County from the seat of a bicycle, Kreuser said. It’s also a time for bicyclists and motorists alike to bone up on bike safety, and to remember to take precautions to ride and drive safely year-round.

“You get a different view of the community while riding a bike, and there are now more ways than ever to safely traverse our county by bicycle,” Kreuser said. “Now is the perfect time of the year to pick up or resume a healthy habit that’s easy to enjoy all summer long.”

Mayor Antaramian added there are some fresh bike paths for the community to enjoy.

“There are some wonderful opportunities for biking in Kenosha,” Antaramian said. “Last year, the city rebuilt the bike path through Pennoyer Park and Kennedy Park, where riders can enjoy some beautiful views of Lake Michigan.”

The Kenosha County Bike Rodeo is a free event that aims to promote bike safety and safety on trails for people of all ages.