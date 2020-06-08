Roll Call: Follow key votes in Congress

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Here’s a look at how area members of Congress voted over the past two weeks.

House votes

HUMAN RIGHTS IN CHINA: The House has passed the Uyghur Human Rights Policy Act (S. 3744), sponsored by Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., to impose sanctions on Chinese individuals found responsible for human rights violations of ethnic Turkic Muslims (also known as Uyghurs) in the Xinjiang region of China, and require various reports to Congress on circumstances in Xinjiang and China’s abuse of the Turkic Muslims. The vote, on May 27, was 413 yeas to 1 nay.

YEAS: Steil R-WI (1st)

CORONAVIRUS AID RECIPIENTS: The House has rejected the TRUTH Act(H.R. 6782), sponsored by Rep. Dean Phillips, D-Minn., to require the Small Business Administration to release information about its disbursal of loans and grants for coronavirus-related aid to small businesses. Phillips said the disclosures would work toward “allowing the American people to see where their money is going and in ensuring that businesses that need relief the most are getting it.” The vote, on May 28, was 269 yeas to 147 nays, with a two-thirds majority needed for approval.

YEAS: Steil R-WI (1st)