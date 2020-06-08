Roll Call: Follow key votes in Congress

Here’s a look at how area members of Congress voted over the past two weeks.
House votes
HUMAN RIGHTS IN CHINA: The House has passed the Uyghur Human Rights Policy Act (S. 3744), sponsored by Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., to impose sanctions on Chinese individuals found responsible for human rights violations of ethnic Turkic Muslims (also known as Uyghurs) in the Xinjiang region of China, and require various reports to Congress on circumstances in Xinjiang and China’s abuse of the Turkic Muslims. The vote, on May 27, was 413 yeas to 1 nay.
YEAS: Steil R-WI (1st)
CORONAVIRUS AID RECIPIENTS: The House has rejected the TRUTH Act(H.R. 6782), sponsored by Rep. Dean Phillips, D-Minn., to require the Small Business Administration to release information about its disbursal of loans and grants for coronavirus-related aid to small businesses. Phillips said the disclosures would work toward “allowing the American people to see where their money is going and in ensuring that businesses that need relief the most are getting it.” The vote, on May 28, was 269 yeas to 147 nays, with a two-thirds majority needed for approval.
YEAS: Steil R-WI (1st)
CORONAVIRUS UNEMPLOYMENT BENEFITS: The House has passed the Paycheck Protection Program Flexibility Act (H.R. 7010), sponsored by Rep. Dean Phillips, D-Minn., to modify the terms of a program for providing aid to businesses for paying their employees during coronavirus lockdowns, including extending the period for businesses to spend their loans and qualify for loan forgiveness to 24 weeks. Phillips said: “This bill will help people in the ways that they need, and we have not a moment to lose.” The vote, on May 28, was 417 yeas to 1 nay.
YEAS: Steil R-WI (1st)
NEGOTIATING SURVEILLANCE BILL: The House has passed a motion to disagree with the Senate-passed version of the USA FREEDOM Reauthorization Act (H.R. 6172), sponsored by Rep. Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., and request a conference with the Senate to negotiate the two chambers’ versions of the bill. It would reauthorize the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act and change various government surveillance activities, including ending the National Security Agency’s call detail records program and increasing disclosure of rulings by the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance court. The vote to go to conference, on May 28, was 284 yeas to 122 nays.
YEAS: Steil R-WI (1st)
Along with the roll call votes, the House passed these bills by voice vote: the Law Enforcement Suicide Data Collection Act (S. 2746), to require the Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation to provide information on suicide rates in law enforcement; the Public Safety Officer Pandemic Response Act (H.R. 6509), to provide public safety officer death and disability benefits for certain public safety officers who contract COVIDâ€“19; and the Veterans’ Compensation Cost-of-Living Adjustment Act (H.R. 6168), to increase the rates of compensation for veterans with service-connected disabilities and the rates of dependency and indemnity compensation for the survivors of certain disabled veterans.
Senate votes
FLORIDA DISTRICT JUDGE: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of John Leonard Badalamenti to serve as a judge on the U.S. district court for the middle district of Florida. Badalamenti has been a Florida appeals court judge since 2015, and before that was a public defender lawyer in the middle district. The vote, on June 1, was 55 yeas to 22 nays.
YEAS: Johnson R-WI
NAYS: Baldwin D-WI
DEFENSE OFFICIAL: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Victor G. Mercado to serve as assistant secretary for strategy, plans, and capabilities at the Defense Department. Mercado was a naval officer from 1983 to 2018; since then, he has been a deputy assistant secretary for plans and posture at Defense. The vote, on June 2, was 75 yeas to 15 nays.
YEAS: Johnson R-WI, Baldwin D-WI
OVERSEEING CORONAVIRUS SPENDING: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Brian D. Miller to be the Special Inspector General for Pandemic Recovery. The vote, on June 2, was 51 yeas to 40 nays.
YEAS: Johnson R-WI
NAYS: Baldwin D-WI
SECOND DEFENSE OFFICIAL: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of James H. Anderson to serve as deputy under secretary for policy at the Defense Department. Anderson had been in the position on an interim basis, after being named assistant secretary for strategy, plans, and capabilities at Defense in August 2018; he was previously a military officer and a Defense Department official during the George W. Bush administration. The vote, on June 3, was 78 yeas to 17 nays.
YEAS: Johnson R-WI
NAYS: Baldwin D-WI
TEXAS DISTRICT JUDGE: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Drew B. Tipton to serve as a judge on the U.S. district court for the southern district of Texas. Tipton has been a lawyer at the Baker & Hostetler law firm in Houston since 1999, specializing in labor and employment law. The vote, on June 3, was 52 yeas to 41 nays.
YEAS: Johnson R-WI
NAYS: Baldwin D-WI
PUBLIC BROADCASTING CEO: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Michael Pack to serve as the Broadcasting Board of Governors’ chief executive officer for a three-year term. The Board governs the U.S. Agency for Global Media, whose branches include Voice of America and Radio Free Europe. Pack is the president of Manifold Productions, a film and television production company, and has been a senior vice president at the Corporation for Public Broadcasting. The vote, on June 4, was 53 yeas to 38 nays.
YEAS: Johnson R-WI
NAYS: Baldwin D-WI
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.