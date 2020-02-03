Roll Call: Follow votes in Congress in our weekly report

WASHINGTON — Here’s a look at how the House voted last week.

There were no key votes in the Senate.

HOLOCAUST EDUCATION PROGRAMS: House has passed the Never Again Education Act (H.R. 943), sponsored by Rep. Carolyn B. Maloney, D-N.Y., to require the Education Department to award grants for Holocaust education programs at public schools. Maloney said: “Our children are not born with hate in their hearts, and it is up to us to make sure that they never learn it.” The vote, on Jan. 27, was 393 yeas to 5 nays.

YEAS: Steil R-WI (1st)

SUICIDE RESEARCH: The House has passed the Advancing Research to Prevent Suicide Act (H.R. 4704), sponsored by Rep. Ben McAdams, D-Utah, to require the National Science Foundation to issue grants to colleges and universities for funding research that aims to prevent suicide. McAdams said the grants “will contribute to the foundational research that we need to give our mental health professionals the tools to save lives.” The vote, on Jan. 27, was 385 yeas to 8 nays.

YEAS: Steil R-WI (1st)