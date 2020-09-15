Roll Call: Follow votes in Congress

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Here's a look at how Wisconsin senators voted over the previous week. There were no key votes in the House.

WISCONSIN JUDGE: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Brett H. Ludwig to serve as a judge on the U.S. district court for the eastern district of Wisconsin. Ludwig has been a bankruptcy judge in the district since 2017, and before that was a commercial lawyer in Milwaukee. A supporter, Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., said Ludwig has "shown a strong and clear commitment to the rule of law. His written decisions reflect that he is a judge who is committed to faithfully applying the Bankruptcy Code and rules as they are written." The vote, on Sept. 9, was 91 yeas to 5 nays.

YEAS: Johnson R-WI, Baldwin D-WI

PENNSYLVANIA JUDGE: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Christy Criswell Wiegand to serve as a judge on the U.S. district court for the western district of Pennsylvania. Wiegand has been an assistant U.S. attorney and civil attorney in the district since 2004; before that, she was a private practice lawyer in Washington, D.C. The vote, on Sept. 9, was 82 yeas to 14 nays.

YEAS: Johnson R-WI, Baldwin D-WI