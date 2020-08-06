Roll call: Follow votes of Steil, Baldwin, Johnson

The House also passed the National Museum of the American Latino Act (H.R. 2420), to establish within the Smithsonian Institution the National Museum of the American Latino.

Senate votes

PENNSYLVANIA JUDGE: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of William Scott Hardy to serve as a judge on the U.S. district court for the western district of Pennsylvania. Hardy has been a lawyer in Pittsburgh since the late 1990s, specializing in labor and employment law. The vote, on July 27, was 65 yeas to 30 nays.

YEAS: Johnson R-WI, Baldwin D-WI

LOUISIANA JUDGE: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of David Cleveland Joseph to serve as a judge on the U.S. district court for the western district of Louisiana. Joseph had been the U.S. attorney in the district since March 2018, and before that was an assistant criminal attorney in the district. The vote, on July 28, was 55 yeas to 42 nays.

YEAS: Johnson R-WI

NAYS: Baldwin D-WI