Roll Call: Follow your representatives votes in Congress

NAYS: Steil R-WI (1st)

MILITARY SPENDING: The House has passed the William M. (Mac) Thornberry National Defense Authorization Act (H.R. 6395), sponsored by Rep. Adam Smith, D-Wash., to authorize fiscal 2021 military spending, including military construction programs, at the Defense Department, as well as military programs at the Energy Department. Smith said the bill included efforts to save billions of dollars by cutting unneeded spending. The vote, on July 21, was 295 yeas to 125 nays.

YEAS: Steil R-WI (1st)

TRAVEL RESTRICTIONS: The House has approved an amendment sponsored by Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., to the Fostering Undergraduate Talent by Unlocking Resources for Education Act (H.R. 2486). The amendment would end the travel restrictions into the U.S. that President Trump placed on 13 countries and establish new rules for possible future restrictions. Jayapal called the restrictions a "Muslim ban, a xenophobic policy that has inflicted irreparable harm on Muslims here at home and around the world." An opponent, Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., said the amendment "would undermine the safety and security of Americans." The vote, on July 22, was 233 yeas to 183 nays.

NAYS: Steil R-WI (1st)