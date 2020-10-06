Roll Call: How local members of Congress voted

NAYS: Steil R-WI (1st)

DISEASE THERAPIES: The House has passed the Timely ReAuthorization of Necessary Stem-cell Programs Lends Access to Needed Therapies Act (H.R. 4764), sponsored by Rep. Doris O. Matsui, D-Calif. The bill would reauthorize a program for transplanting umbilical cord blood, stem cells, and bone marrow to adults and children suffering from various diseases. The vote, on Sept. 30, was unanimous with 414 yeas.

FURTHER COVID-19 SPENDING: The House has approved an amendment to the Americaâ€™s Conservation Enhancement Act (H.R. 925). The amendment would spend $2.2 trillion on new COVID-19 measures, including testing and treatment efforts and unemployment benefits. A supporter, Rep. James P. McGovern, D-Mass., said the spending was needed “for families to pay for necessities like food, utilities, and rent during this pandemic.” An opponent, Rep. Tom Cole, R-Okla., said the amendment had been hurriedly brought to the floor without minority input or adequate time for review, and that it would not pass the Senate. The vote, on Oct. 1, was 214 yeas to 207 nays.

