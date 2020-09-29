Roll Call: How local members of Congress voted

SELLING RADIO FREQUENCIES: The House has passed the Don’t Break Up the T-Band Act (H.R. 451), sponsored by Rep. Eliot L. Engel, D-N.Y., to repeal a requirement that the Federal Communications Commission auction off use of parts of the 470 to 512 megahertz band of the radio spectrum. This T-band spectrum is used by public safety agencies in some urban areas. The vote, on Sept. 23, was 410 yeas to 5 nays.

YEAS: Steil R-WI (1st)

RURAL RENEWABLE ENERGY: The House has passed the Expanding Access to Sustainable Energy Act (H.R. 4447), sponsored by Tom O’Halleran, D-Ariz., to establish an Energy Department grant program for funding renewable energy storage and electricity microgrid development at rural electricity cooperatives. A bill supporter, House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer, D-Md., called the grants an important step “to tackle the climate crisis in a serious way that creates jobs and opportunities for our workers.” An opponent, Rep. Robert E. Latta, R-Ohio, questioned the expense of the grants, and said the program would not build on the continuing trend of lower greenhouse gas emissions in the energy sector. The vote, on Sept. 24, was 220 yeas to 185 nays.

NAYS: Steil R-WI (1st)