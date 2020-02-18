Rollover crash closes intersection

A busy Kenosha intersection closed for more than an hour Tuesday after a rollover crash.
The crash was reported at 10:54 a.m. Tuesday at 22nd Avenue and 52nd Street. Initial reports were that a person was trapped in a vehicle and needed to be extricated.
The crash brought down a stoplight, and crews were called in to repair the damage.
Information on the cause of the crash and extent of injuries was not immediately available.
Here are photos taken at the various events that took place in Kenosha County between Feb. 14 and Feb. 16, 2020.