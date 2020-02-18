Rollover crash closes intersection
Rollover crash closes intersection

  • Updated
A busy Kenosha intersection closed for more than an hour Tuesday after a rollover crash.

The crash was reported at 10:54 a.m. Tuesday at 22nd Avenue and 52nd Street. Initial reports were that a person was trapped in a vehicle and needed to be extricated.

The crash brought down a stoplight, and crews were called in to repair the damage.

Information on the cause of the crash and extent of injuries was not immediately available.

