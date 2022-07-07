Ron Rivard gears up as new principal at Randall Consolidated School

While the start of the 2022-23 school year is still weeks down the road, the incoming principal at Randall Consolidated School is gearing up for the year ahead.

Earlier this year, Ron Rivard was hired as the school’s next principal.

When the previous principal resigned in March, the school, which includes classes for 4-year-old kindergarten through eighth grade, posted the opening and began interviews.

“We interviewed five candidates (and) narrowed that down to three,” said Bob Antholine, the school’s district administrator. “Then we had those three come in front of a team of teachers, board members, parents and a few other staff ... Ron rose to the top of that selection committee.”

Prior to accepting the position, Rivard was an elementary school principal in the South Milwaukee School District.

“Something I’m pretty passionate about is working with teachers in a professional development capacity and trying to help them be able to be better so they can be better for students,” Rivard said.

This year will be Rivard’s 26th year working in education.

“Ron has experience so he’s able to kind of come into the position and just start running,” Antholine said. “He’s also super personable and a connector, and that was a huge trait we were looking for.”

Rivard’s goals as new principal include making a positive impact and to learn more about Randall’s history.

“The goal that I always have for myself is trying to have the most positive impact that I can on students, families and the surrounding community,” Rivard said. “The other thing I want to do is I just want to learn more about the history here at Randall. I know there’s a past and that’s super important here and very important for me as new person.”

Although he is happy to enjoy the rest of his summer, Rivard is looking forward to the start of the school year.

“Aug. 25 is a date circled on my calendar because that’s open house so we’ll be able to see families and kids coming back,” Rivard said. “And then Aug. 31 is the first day of school so that’ll be very exciting.”