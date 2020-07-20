Roofing materials and installation provided for two Habitat for Humanity of Kenosha houses

GAF and Mather’s Improvement Service are partnering with the Kenosha Habitat for Humanity to provide roofing materials and professional installation for Habitat houses at 5311 17th Ave. and 5503 23rd Ave.
The installation and materials donations are part of a national partnership between GAF and Habitat for Humanity, to match roofing materials donations from GAF with installation services donated by GAF Master Elite® and Certified TM Contractors in communities across the United States.
“We are excited to be partnering with Mather’s Improvement Service for these home builds. They are a great company. They truly care about the community they serve.” Angela Elliott, executive director for Habitat for Humanity.
Mather’s Improvement Service is one of more than four thousand GAF Master Elite® and CertifiedTM Contractors who are eligible to participate in the partnership. The installed roofs will carry GAF’s System Plus ltd. warranty.
“We are thrilled not only to be able to offer this contribution to an organization creating affordable housing , but also to be able to reinforce the efforts of our Master Elite® and CertifiedTM Contractors as they strive to support the communities in which they live and work,” stated Jim Slauson, vice president of Certified Program and Services at GAF.
“We are so pleased to have this chance to work in partnership with Habitat to give back to our neighbors in Kenosha,” said Ben Zusan. “We have a great sense of pride in knowing our work is part of a solution that creates affordable housing with families in our area.”
Construction on the houses has already begun and is expected to be complete by the end of this year. Roof installation began on July 11.
Kenosha Habitat for Humanity of Kenosha was founded in 2012 by community members that shared a vision to revitalize Kenosha’s neighborhoods and help hardworking, low-income families achieve a dream of home ownership.
To volunteer, donate or apply to become a homeowner, visit www.habitatkenosha.org or email info@habitatkenosha.org
