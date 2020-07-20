Roofing materials and installation provided for two Habitat for Humanity of Kenosha houses

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

GAF and Mather’s Improvement Service are partnering with the Kenosha Habitat for Humanity to provide roofing materials and professional installation for Habitat houses at 5311 17th Ave. and 5503 23rd Ave.

The installation and materials donations are part of a national partnership between GAF and Habitat for Humanity, to match roofing materials donations from GAF with installation services donated by GAF Master Elite® and Certified TM Contractors in communities across the United States.

“We are excited to be partnering with Mather’s Improvement Service for these home builds. They are a great company. They truly care about the community they serve.” Angela Elliott, executive director for Habitat for Humanity.

Mather’s Improvement Service is one of more than four thousand GAF Master Elite® and CertifiedTM Contractors who are eligible to participate in the partnership. The installed roofs will carry GAF’s System Plus ltd. warranty.

“We are thrilled not only to be able to offer this contribution to an organization creating affordable housing , but also to be able to reinforce the efforts of our Master Elite® and CertifiedTM Contractors as they strive to support the communities in which they live and work,” stated Jim Slauson, vice president of Certified Program and Services at GAF.