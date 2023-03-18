World Water Day is Wednesday, March 22, and Root-Pike Watershed Initiative Network is celebrating with the launch of an educational website.

Questions the website will answer include:

Does pet waste really biodegrade into fertilizer?

Why would natural leaves and grass clippings be bad for water quality?

What's the deal with native plants and how are they more resilient?

What's the big deal with winter salt?

Information on this issues will be available on the Respect Our Waters website, relaunched by local nonprofits Root-Pike and Sweet Water, including easy-to-access data for all things about water quality.

The public is invited to visit the updated websit on March 22 after 10 a.m. to learn how to help protect local freshwater resources at www.respectourwaters.org.