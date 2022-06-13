Root-Pike Watershed Initiative encouraging residents to choose native landscaping species

As the weather gets warmer and people start working on their gardens, nature restoration non-profit Root-Pike Watershed Initiative is encouraging residents to choose native plants for their yards and landscapes.
Nan Calvert, program director for Root-Pike WIN’s “Respect Our Waters” public outreach and education program, said native plants had numerous benefits for the local ecology.
“They provide habitat for other native species. That can be birds, insects, mammals, amphibians, reptiles,” Calvert said. “They’re the key to life, essentially.”
And with their deep and “very robust” root systems, Calvert said they can have practical benefits.
“What happens underground is extremely important,” Calvert said.
The root systems create a “highway” for water to travel into underground aquifers, which also helps filter the water. And opposed to water that flows off impervious surfaces like roads, roofs and parking lots, the water is retained in the ground, rather than flooding storm water sewer systems.
Calvert said there’s over 200 native plant species for people to choose from. There’s flowers and grasses, of course, but also sedges, rushes, trees and shrubs.
“We can find a plant for almost every homeowner or business owner who wants to install a native landscape,”
In her own personal garden Calvert said she has May Apples, which look like “little tiny green umbrellas,” and Spring Ephemerals, which bloom in early spring.
“Spring Beauty is a really good one. There’s Hepatica, Virginia Bluebells, oh there’s so many,” Calvert said excitedly as she listed off native plants. Area plant nurseries can help work with residents to find selections.
At Parkside, researchers and school officials are starting to reap the rewards of a massive, 200-acre native plant restoration project that has been underway for several years at the school’s cross country course.
Last year, researchers spotted the federally endangered rusty-patched bumble bee. And while Calvert said it takes about three years for a native landscape to mature fully in terms of water retention, the course has seen some reduction in flooding already.
Quiz: Can you identify this tree from its leaf?
Quiz: Can you identify this tree from its leaf?
Do you think you have a good handle on identifying trees by merely looking at their leaves? Do you know the difference between coniferous and deciduous, or can you tell the difference between pines, beeches, and dogwoods? If so, Stacker has put together a quiz for you. The quiz features 25 trees commonly found in the United States from forestry and landscaping sites.
Each clue slide comes with information about the texture, size, and color of the trees’ leaves, as well as where in the country they can be found. While some trees are evergreen, they can be distinguished by the hardness of their needles and whether they grow in groups or individually.
Many of the trees included in this quiz are valuable for lumber or as pulpwood. One tree is highly sought after by musical instrument makers for its durability and tonal quality. The bark of another tree is waterproof, making it a prime candidate for the building of canoes. Other trees are useful sources of food for birds and mammals, providing roosting and shelter in colder climates.
Tree location ranges throughout the country, and one tree type once accounted for nearly a quarter of all the trees in the Appalachian Mountains. However, diseases beginning in the 1800s have rendered it all but extinct.
Several
state trees and one of the most massive trees in the country like the Boogerman, which extends 191 feet above the forest floor, are also featured in this quiz, as is a tree that is part of the largest living thing on Earth: a grove in Utah that spans over 100 acres and includes 50,000 trees from a single root system.
Read on to see if you have the tree chops to identify the leaves of these 25 trees.
Erika J Mitchell // Shutterstock
Clue: Tree #1
This tree’s leaves can be found in the Pacific Northwest, stretching from California to as far north as Alaska, with Oregon being its primary location. Its shiny, green leaves turn reddish-brown in the fall and can measure 12 to 24 inches when fully grown. The tree is the largest of its species, growing between 50 and 100 feet and living up to 300 years, with wood that is highly sought after by
musical instrument makers for its sound quality and durability.
Marina Poushkina // Shutterstock
Answer: Tree #1
Bigleaf maple (
Acer macrophyllum)
Bird Lai // Flickr
Clue: Tree #2
These dull, green leaves grow to around 8 inches in length and have forward-facing teeth and a lance-shaped tip. In the fall, they turn a light brown and become hard and brittle, and the nuts it produces
once fed billions of birds and animals. The tree thrived on the East Coast, accounting for nearly a quarter of the trees in the Appalachian Mountains, but a series of diseases beginning in the early 1800s have rendered it almost extinct.
rsev97 // Shutterstock
Answer: Tree #2
American chestnut (
Castanea dentata)
Gabriela Beres // Shutterstock
Clue: Tree #3
on_/Lodgepole_pine_Pinus_contorta/">, from the Black Hills of South Dakota across to Baja, California, and is among the first to return following a fire.
Native people relied on the tree
as lumber for building, used its cones in medicines, and ate its inner bark in the spring as a sweet treat.
Nikki Yancey // Shutterstock
Clue: Tree #4
These four-petaled leaves are mostly seen in the eastern United States or northern Mexico, producing vibrant white or pink flowers in the spring. The tree grows between 15 and 30 feet with a canopy equally as wide and is used primarily as an ornamental tree in landscaping. In the summer, petals turn green before turning a deep purple in the fall, producing a
bright red fruit that should never be eaten raw.
DSGNSR1 // Shutterstock
Answer: Tree #4
Flowering dogwood (
Cornus florida)
John A. Anderson // Shutterstock
Clue: Tree #5
This evergreen tree is partly named for the color of its sharp needles and can grow up to 100 feet tall and 25 feet wide. Found primarily in the Rocky Mountains, it is an important part of the ecosystem at high elevations, providing nesting and coverage areas for birds. Smaller versions are used for landscaping and Christmas trees because of their ability to hold heavy ornaments without losing their needles.
Menno van der Haven // Shutterstock
Clue: Tree #6
This evergreen is native to the eastern part of North America, with flat, green needles that produce flowers in the spring and ripening cones in the fall. This state tree of Pennsylvania can grow up to 160 feet and live up to 1,000 years. Since the late 1980s, it has been plagued by the woolly adelgid, an invasive species from Asia that feeds on the tree’s sap,
threatening its existence in the next 20 to 30 years.
Markus J // Shutterstock
Answer: Tree #6
Eastern hemlock (
Tsuga canadensis)
Peter Turner Photography // Shutterstock
Clue: Tree #7
Native to the southeastern United States, this evergreen tree’s leaves are shiny and leathery on top, with a dull underside. In the early summer, large white flowers bloom, giving off a strong, pleasant fragrance, yielding fruit that is sought after by birds, squirrels, and even wild turkeys.
President Andrew Jackson transplanted one of these trees from his home near Nashville onto the White House grounds in 1828, but it was cut down in 2017 after multiple attempts to save it.
Jane Rix // Shutterstock
Answer: Tree #7
Southern magnolia (
Magnolia grandiflora)
Vahan Abrahamyan // Shutterstock
Clue: Tree #8
Star-shaped leaves that change from green to yellow, purple, and red in the fall adorn this tree, which
grows between 60 and 70 feet. Growing throughout the United States, most varieties produce spiky, gumball-sized fruit that can be painful to the touch. The tree, which can live to 400 years, draws its name from the brownish-yellow sap that oozes when the bark is cut.
Nikolay Kurzenko // Shutterstock
Answer: Tree #8
American sweetgum (
Liquidambar styraciflua)
Charlotte Bleijenberg // Shutterstock
Clue: Tree #9
Pointed leaves that grow up to 10 inches long distinguish this tree from other varieties in the same family.
Leathery, green leaves in the summer turn a brilliant shade of red, orange, or yellow in the fall, before browning in the winter. Unlike most deciduous trees, this 70-plus footer keeps its leaves in the winter to protect it from disease, shedding in the spring as new buds appear.
Lizard // Shuttestock
Answer: Tree #9
Red oak (
Quercus rubra)
Pawel Horazy // Shutterstock
Clue: Tree #10
Dark green leaves turn brilliant shades of yellow, orange, and red in the fall, and they feature five lobes with pointed edges. Native mostly to the northeastern part of North America, the
sap from this tree is a popular pancake topping, with 40 gallons of sap producing 1 gallon of syrup. Using a baseball bat made from this tree rather than a traditional ash tree, Barry Bonds broke the record for home runs in a season in 2001.
Zamada // Shutterstock
Clue: Tree #11
Stiff, green, leathery leaves with sharp points adorn this tree that's popular for Christmas decorations. This evergreen tree can be found on the East Coast of the United States,
growing between 15 and 30 feet. The bright red berries the tree produces is a valuable source of food in winter for birds and small mammals, while the thorns are conductors of electricity, drawing lightning strikes away from other trees.
Vizual Studio // Shutterstock
Answer: Tree #11
American holly (
Ilex opaca)
Koilee // Shutterstock
Clue: Tree #12
Peeling white bark with streaks of black and pink highlight the trunk of this tree, and the leaves are triangular with serrated edges. The green leaves sprout yellow catkins in the late spring, before turning yellow in the fall. Native to northern climates, this
tree’s bark is naturally waterproof and was used in the construction of canoes.
Erika J Mitchell // Shutterstock
Answer: Tree #12
Paper birch (
Betula papyrifera)
Danita Delmont // Shutterstock
Clue: Tree #13
This tree draws its name from its soft, green (yellow in the fall), spade-shaped leaves, which tremble in even the lightest breezes. The
most widely dispersed tree in North America, it grows from Alaska to Mexico, with the only exception being the mountainless Southeast. The largest known living thing on Earth is a grove of this tree in Utah, with 50,000 trees covering over 100 acres from a single root system.
ClubhouseArts // Shutterstock
Answer: Tree #13
Quaking aspen (
Populus tremuloides)
chris kolaczan // Shutterstock
Clue: Tree #14
Dark green, triangular leaves with pointed tips mark Kansas, Nebraska, and Wyoming’s state tree, which typically grows 80 to 100 feet in the wild. Native to the Midwest, it is the fastest-growing tree in North America, adding up to 6 feet each year, with the
largest standing at 88 feet with a 108-foot canopy in Beatrice, Nebraska. The emerald green leaves change to bright yellow before falling off in the fall.
Robert Mutch // Shutterstock
Answer: Tree #14
Eastern cottonwood (
Populus deltoides)
Robert Mutch // Shutterstock
Clue: Tree #15
Oblong leaves with double-serrated edges sit at the tip of this tree, which reaches 60 to 100 feet on average. The tree was once a top choice for landscapers for its vase-like shape and flowers that bloom in late winter or early spring. However, disease in the early
1900s made planting more difficult. The tree is famous in American history, most notably with George Washington taking control of the Continental Army under one in Massachusetts.
Grey Cat // Shutterstock
Answer: Tree #16
Red maple (
Acer rubrum)
Verena Joy // Shutterstock
Clue: Tree #17
This evergreen tree is the largest tree in the eastern part of North America, with thin, feathery needles that grow in clusters of five. Serving as the state tree of Maine and Michigan, it can reach over 100 feet in height, with the
Boogerman registering at 190-feet tall, the largest tree east of the Rocky Mountains. The branches spread out like a wagon wheel called a whorl, with a gap in between as the tree adds a new whorl every year.
Obraz // Shutterstock
Answer: Tree #17
Eastern white pine (
Pinus strobus)
Muhammad Qurrota Ayunin // Shutterstock
Clue: Tree #18
Primarily found in the southeastern U.S., this state tree of Florida and South Carolina grows roughly 60 feet tall. The long trunk leads to a series of green fan-shaped leaves on top that grow directly from the trunk and can reach several feet in length. For conservation purposes,
harvesting the heart of this tree, which many enjoy eating, is frowned upon in Florida.
alefbet // Shutterstock
Answer: Tree #18
Sabal palm (
Sabal palmetto)
Jillian Cain Photography // Shutterstock
Clue: Tree #19
The leaves of this tree
turn green with age after emerging yellow and folded, and they feature four distinct lobes with rounded notches in between. Yellow and orange flowers help give the tree its name, while its leaves turn bright yellow in the fall. The state tree of Kentucky, Indiana, and Tennessee is among the largest hardwoods in North America, with a straight trunk anchoring a tree that typically grows between 80 and 100 feet.
Ilona5555 // Shutterstock
Answer: Tree #19
Tulip poplar (
Liriodendron tulipifera)
mimohe // Shutterstock
Clue: Tree #20
This tree can grow up to 100 feet tall and
draws its name from both the white underside on its leaf and its wood color when first cut. The leaves are roughly 5 inches long, with rounded, finger-like lobes that change from blue-green to a deep red in the fall. It is the state tree of Maryland, Connecticut, and Illinois, while the acorns it produces are a valuable source of food for a variety of wildlife.
TippyTortue // Shutterstock
Clue: Tree #21
Distinguished by its smooth, light gray bark, this tree contains elliptical leaves that can reach 6 inches long with ridges along the sides. This tree is native to the eastern half of the United States and grows anywhere from 50 to 80 feet.
soft bark is a favorite for carving
initials into since it cannot heal itself and will preserve markings forever.
Erika J Mitchell // Shutterstock
Answer: Tree #21
American beech (
Fagus grandifolia)
Dariush M // Shutterstock
Clue: Tree #22
This tree is among the
fastest-growing pine trees in the Southeast, drawing its name from mud puddles it’s known to grow in. The dark bluish-green needles group in sets of three, between 6 and 10 inches in length, while the tree itself typically reaches 50 to 80 feet in height. The tree is used as pulpwood and lumber and is drought- and fire-resistant. It can also grow in areas other trees can’t.
IrinaK // Shutterstock
Answer: Tree #22
Loblolly pine (
Pinus taeda)
Bryan Pollard // Shutterstock
Answer: Tree #23
Black locust (
Robinia pseudoacacia)
Gucio_55 // Shutterstock
Answer: Tree #24
Douglas-fir (
Pseudotsuga menziesii)
Sundry Photography // Shutterstock
Clue: Tree #25
Native to the cooler climates in the northern United States, this evergreen features shiny leaves and needles with rounded tips. Its cone shape and aroma make it ideal for use as a Christmas tree and in wreaths, and its commercial uses include pulp and construction, with its sap being used in the production of turpentine. The tree yields purplish cones that are
roughly 2 to 4 inches long, with seeds that are an essential food source for animals in colder climates.
BW Folsom // Shutterstock
Answer: Tree #3
Lodgepole pine (
Pinus contorta)
Sara Kendall // Shutterstock
