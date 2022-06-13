Root-Pike Watershed Initiative encouraging residents to choose native landscaping species

As the weather gets warmer and people start working on their gardens, nature restoration non-profit Root-Pike Watershed Initiative is encouraging residents to choose native plants for their yards and landscapes.

Nan Calvert, program director for Root-Pike WIN’s “Respect Our Waters” public outreach and education program, said native plants had numerous benefits for the local ecology.

“They provide habitat for other native species. That can be birds, insects, mammals, amphibians, reptiles,” Calvert said. “They’re the key to life, essentially.”

And with their deep and “very robust” root systems, Calvert said they can have practical benefits.

“What happens underground is extremely important,” Calvert said.

The root systems create a “highway” for water to travel into underground aquifers, which also helps filter the water. And opposed to water that flows off impervious surfaces like roads, roofs and parking lots, the water is retained in the ground, rather than flooding storm water sewer systems.

Calvert said there’s over 200 native plant species for people to choose from. There’s flowers and grasses, of course, but also sedges, rushes, trees and shrubs.

“We can find a plant for almost every homeowner or business owner who wants to install a native landscape,”

In her own personal garden Calvert said she has May Apples, which look like “little tiny green umbrellas,” and Spring Ephemerals, which bloom in early spring.

“Spring Beauty is a really good one. There’s Hepatica, Virginia Bluebells, oh there’s so many,” Calvert said excitedly as she listed off native plants. Area plant nurseries can help work with residents to find selections.

At Parkside, researchers and school officials are starting to reap the rewards of a massive, 200-acre native plant restoration project that has been underway for several years at the school’s cross country course.

Last year, researchers spotted the federally endangered rusty-patched bumble bee. And while Calvert said it takes about three years for a native landscape to mature fully in terms of water retention, the course has seen some reduction in flooding already.

