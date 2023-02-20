Somers Elementary students will soon have a nearby area where students had attract and interact with pollinators.

Root-Pike Watershed Initiative Network has announced it has secured $10,000 in grants toward restoring 2,000 square feet of native prairie at Somers Elementary School.

Partnering together, Somers Elementary School and Root-Pike WIN will restore an unused area on the southwest corner of the campus suffering from stormwater runoff issues, creating a new learning environment for students, reducing mowing costs and increasing habitats for endangered pollinators.

A 2,000 square foot pollinator patch is planned for the site.

Somers Elementary School Principal Anisa Diaz praised the partnership.

“This opportunity will allow the students at Somers to participate in ongoing caring for our campus. The pollinator patch will help kids understand the diversity of our local land and water connections,” Diaz said.

Root-Pike WIN was recently awarded two grants to implement their pollinator patch program at the school: $8,000 was awarded from the Western Great Lakes Bird and Bat Observatory/National Fish and Wildlife Foundation; and $2,000 in Natural Resources Foundation of Wisconsin’s C.D. Besadny Conservation Grants.

“The Pollinator Patch Program allows students to connect with Wisconsin’s natural heritage on a daily basis and brings awareness of how native plants in the landscape help keep our water clean and support pollinator conservation,” said Kristi Heuser, the pollinator patch program manager.

Root-Pike WIN will be working with the Somers Elementary faculty to prepare, plant, and integrate local watershed curriculum starting this spring. Root-Pike WIN will be managing the grant funds, planting process, maintenance activities, and educational touch points.

School teacher Justine Jerry said they were “excited to have a place where all of our students and staff at Somers can learn about pollinators, water quality, and native plants right outside the classroom windows and areas easily accessible on our school grounds.”

Root-Pike WIN created its first pollinator patch at Bose Elementary School in 2022 and has significant pollinator patch work in-progress at the University of Wisconsin–Parkside.

The Pollinator Patch Program is intended to create living places to learn, play and experience the natural environment in southeastern Wisconsin through the re-introduction of native plants.