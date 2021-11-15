Root-Pike WIN executive director named "Land and Water Conservationist of the Year"

Root-Pike Watershed Initiative Network’s executive director Dave Giordano, who has overseen projects in Kenosha County and throughout the Root-Pike area, has been named “Land and Water Conservationist of the Year.”

The award was pesented by the Wisconsin Wildlife Federation, a conservation group formed in 1949.

The award honors individuals for outstanding contributions to the conservation of land and water within the fields of watershed management, soil conservation measures, wetlands conservation, wild rivers protection and protection of surface or groundwater water quality

Giordano was presented the award after his nomination by Roger Chernik, a former board president for Root-Pike WIN.

The award highlights the progress Root-Pike WIN has made in the past five years. With local organizational support, Giordano and the Root-Pike WIN team have taken on more projects and programs that positively affect the health of Lake Michigan’s watersheds. Officials said Giordano’s myriad of accomplishments come from an innate passion to restore, protect, and sustain the rivers within southeastern Wisconsin, and his hard work has not gone unnoticed.

“Dave has been working for more than a decade to improve the rivers that flow into Lake Michigan,” Chernik said. “People who know him praise him for his many qualities and attributes, including his excellent interpersonal skills that facilitate collaboration.”

Current Root-Pike WIN’s Board President Mike Luba commended Giordano’s ability to build partnerships and secure the necessary funding to initiate the various watershed projects that have begun since his start as executive director.

“Root-Pike WIN has gone from the planning stage to the implementation stage,” Luba said. “Dave has led this huge step for an organization of our size”.

Girodano expressed his gratitude to his peers and fellow conservationists.

“Without the collaboration and determination of our staff, board, members, volunteers, and funders, this award would not be possible,” Giordano said. “I am grateful for and humbled by all they have done to help me, and Root-Pike WIN fix our broken watersheds.”

Giordano’s accomplishments since becoming executive director include the revitalization and customization of storm water pollution education for 22 municipalities throughout southeastern Wisconsin, as well as the creation of a public-private partnership with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation to implement the new and innovative Regenerative Storm Water Conveyance System, a series of infiltration pools that effectively reduced storm water pollutants and flooding issues.

He has also worked to finalize the EPA/DNR-approved Nine-Key Element Wind Point Watershed Plan and has brought more than 50 Nine-Key Element projects forward that directly impact the five watersheds of southeastern Wisconsin.

Other projects Giordano has worked on include the South Branch Environmental corridor along the Pike River, restoration groundbreaking on the Lamparek Creek “Wisconn Valley” corridor, the creation of the Pollinator Patch Program for underserved schools, restoration and pollinator habitat improvements on the UW-Parkside Cross-Country Course, master planning of the Horlick Dam on the Root River and the Turtle Creek environmental corridor within the Wind Point watershed.

Root-Pike Watershed Initiative Network Inc. is a non-profit that restores, protects and sustains the Root-Pike basin by building partnerships to advance projects that benefit some of the most degraded watersheds in Wisconsin.

