Root-Pike WIN secures grant from SC Johnson to establish a pollinator patch at Bose Elementary

Root-Pike Watershed Initiative Network has announced it has received a grant from SC Johnson to support the Pollinator Patch Program at Bose Elementary School in Kenosha.

The $5,600 grant will be used to fund the design and installation of a 1,000-square-foot pollinator patch on the Bose Elementary school grounds, 1900 15th St. This patch will be a living outdoor classroom, offering educational opportunities for more than 400 Bose students, right outside their schoolroom doors. This project is scheduled to begin in March of 2022 and will include coordination, site preparation, planting, and working with Bose educators on curriculum implementation.

Pollinator patches provide a variety of ecosystem benefits, from storm water infiltration and reintroduction of native habitat to urban heat island relief. These patches recreate essential habitat necessary for the survival of the federally endangered Rusty Patched Bumble Bee as well as many other native pollinators.

The Pollinator Patch Program aims to address underserved areas of the Root-Pike basin, Root-Pike WIN officials said. Each patch offers a myriad of educational opportunities for students, faculty, and neighbors to learn about and connect with healthy and resilient habitats. This program also serves the local community by providing a diverse and functional neighborhood green space.

Gratitude expressed

Program Manager Nan Calvert expressed her gratitude for receiving this generous grant from SC Johnson.

“Root-Pike WIN is grateful to SC Johnson for their support of the Pollinator Patch Program. When this project comes to fruition, the result will be a vital, living legacy that enhances, strengthens, and supports climate change resilience and quality of life for this underserved Kenosha community,” Calvert said. “Our hope, our goal is that the students of Bose and the people of this neighborhood will regard this project as a valuable feature in their neighborhood.”

Bose Principal Susan Mozinski said she hopes the project will inspire the next generation of environmental stewards, making Bose a flagship for other schools to look to and emulate.

“With Root-Pike WIN’s guidance, I feel confident that we can make that come to fruition,” Mozinski said.

Mozinski and Wendy Tindall, regional coordinator of elementary school leadership, made a joint statement expressing their eagerness to partner with Root-Pike WIN and bring this educational experience to their student community “through the many unique opportunities this project offers.”

“Under the guidance of our student leaders, we look forward to accessing the Pollinator Patch Program in a variety of ways and are excited to see where this partnership leads us in the future,” the statement said.

