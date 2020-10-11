Rotary Club of Kenosha awards scholarships

The Rotary Club of Kenosha recently presented local students with college scholarships:

The club presented Sam Strash with a $3,000 George W. Taylor Scholarship. He is pictured with his parents, Patricia and Dave Strash.

The club presented Kate Clady with a $2,000 George W. Taylor Scholarship. She is pictured with her parents, Joy and John Clady.

The club, through the generosity of John and Judy Wavro, presented Haley Leadingham with a $2,000 Wavro Family Scholarship. She is joined by her parents, Michelle and Brian Leadingham.

The club presented Nijae King with a $2,000 Wavro Family Scholarship. He is joined by his mom, Dawn Dvorak.

