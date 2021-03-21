Ruffolo remembered for energy, passion and honesty serving residents, put family first

John Ruffolo brought energy, honesty and passion as a city and county elected official serving residents. But he always put family first.
Ruffolo, a Kenosha native who served as a City Council member for 11 years before joining the County Board as supervisor for five years, died Jan. 30 following a battle with pancreatic cancer. At the time of his death, he was at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Center with family surrounding him. He was 53.
Friends and family celebrated his life at a Mass held locally at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church on March 1.
“He was truly, truly your affectionate family man. That’s what was pinnacle for him in his life. He loved his wife and adored his children,” said his brother Jack while gathered around a dining room table remembering him with his sister Julia and their mother Amelia at her home in Kenosha.
Born Feb. 28, 1967, in Kenosha he was the son of Amelia and the late Leopoldo G. Ruffolo. He was a graduate of Bradford High School in 1985. He earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees in 1994 and in 1999, respectively, from Concordia University.
Political career
He entered local politics running for election to the City Council in 1988 at the age of 21, unseating then 18-year incumbent Gerry Bellow. At the time, Ruffolo was the youngest elected official in Wisconsin.
Former Mayor Pat Moran, who Ruffolo worked with to ensure Moran’s successful mayoral bid that year, remembered his friend’s tenacity and poise as he opposed a long-time council member.
“He was going up against a fella who had political name recognition. For a young man, he had a lot maturity,” Moran said Monday night.
Moran, a retired teacher, said Ruffolo also had a tremendous work ethic.
He recalled how Ruffolo’s father. Leopoldo. would make wine in the family’s basement, and how his son would learn and partake in the grape-grinding family tradition.
“He did reflect all those values,” Moran said. “John was honest. Forthright and his word was good and he worked hard.”
Outspoken supervisor
Ruffolo would be appointed in 1999 to finish out the term of Bellow who, after his defeat, became a County Board supervisor and then stepped down to move out of state.
Supervisor Terry Rose remembered Ruffolo as an “outspoken” supervisor, who stood up for issues he believed in, even ruffling feathers of the old guard, at times.
“I liked John. He was vigorous on the vote and wasn’t afraid to speak out from time to time,” Rose said. “This was at a time when many on the board had been there a long time and they weren’t accustomed to dissent.”
Ruffolo, who was employed in corporate human services with S.C. Johnson at the time, would be elected to two more terms on the Count Board before deciding not to run again in 2004 due to family commitments.
In an interview with the Kenosha News, Ruffolo said at the time he and his wife had just welcomed the birth of their twins nine months earlier and his job was taking him overseas with greater frequency. His brother said John was implementing SAP management software in many locations including Indonesia, Argentina, Chile, Japan, Mexico and England, among others.
Ruffolo later moved with his family to Colorado and was employed for a decade as an associate director for Leprino Foods, the world’s largest mozzarella cheese maker.
Loved ancient history
As his children grew up, John Ruffolo was able to travel. Jack fondly recalled one their trips to Italy in which his younger sibling drew on his knowledge of ancient Roman history to help navigate the landscape.
“He was huge on ancient history,” he said.
One time while traveling, John, his daughter, Jack, and his son, decided they would take a few days exploring Italy in driving from Calabria to Rome in 2008. They ran into a traffic jam while in Rome and Jack said he became frustrated. At the time, there was no GPS navigation systems in cars and they had no map.
“I said to my brother, “Johnny, how are we going to find ourselves out of here?” he said. “Well, my brother says, Follow the aqueducts because the aqueducts will lead us to the center of Rome. He said follow the river and it will lead us closer to where we need to be. And it worked.”
Devoted family man
But it was his family who brought him the most joy and who he loved deeply.
“No matter what was available for him, he always chose to take whatever treatment locally in the Denver area,” he said. Jack said his brother had the opportunity to undergo trials for treating his cancer at MD Anderson Center at the University of Texas in Houston, a top cancer-research facility.
“He still took the trial drugs in Denver so he could be close to his family,” he said. “And they were the most important thing to him.”
Jack said the cancer was discovered after John noticed he was losing his voice in 2017. He was diagnosed in July that year.
“He started losing his voice suddenly,” he said. “It was through some type of CAT scan that they found something and they found it at a very early stage.”
However, the cancer he had was “very aggressive.”
“There’s a little silver lining at the end of this whole thing. He was on a trial drug and the trial drug was actually working. It was shrinking the cancer and his cancer markers were going down,” he said. “It’s just, after years and years of treatment, the body took a toll.”
Bravest person
“Because of the success of how this trial was working, they identified two other patients that would be receiving the trial drug because of the positive effects it had with John,” he said.
Jack said his brother was a devout Catholic, growing up in Our Lady of Mt. Carmel parish in Kenosha and later joining a parish of the same name when he moved to Denver with his family. He said John would regularly attend Eucharistic adorations and that “you’d never know he was in pain.”
“The day he entered the hospital, I sent him a text and I said that I felt that he was the bravest person that I’d ever known,” he said.
