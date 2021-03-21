Ruffolo remembered for energy, passion and honesty serving residents, put family first

“I said to my brother, “Johnny, how are we going to find ourselves out of here?” he said. “Well, my brother says, Follow the aqueducts because the aqueducts will lead us to the center of Rome. He said follow the river and it will lead us closer to where we need to be. And it worked.”

Devoted family man

But it was his family who brought him the most joy and who he loved deeply.

“No matter what was available for him, he always chose to take whatever treatment locally in the Denver area,” he said. Jack said his brother had the opportunity to undergo trials for treating his cancer at MD Anderson Center at the University of Texas in Houston, a top cancer-research facility.

“He still took the trial drugs in Denver so he could be close to his family,” he said. “And they were the most important thing to him.”

Jack said the cancer was discovered after John noticed he was losing his voice in 2017. He was diagnosed in July that year.

“He started losing his voice suddenly,” he said. “It was through some type of CAT scan that they found something and they found it at a very early stage.”

However, the cancer he had was “very aggressive.”