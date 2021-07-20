 Skip to main content
Ruffolo’s Special Pizza 2 generating part of sales Wednesday to help Hospice Alliance
Ruffolo's Special Pizza 2 generating part of sales Wednesday to help Hospice Alliance

Ruffolo’s Special Pizza 2, 3931 45th St., Kenosha plans to donate 10 percent of its sales to Hospice Alliance from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., Wednesday, July 21.

The donation day is part of a regular Hospice Alliance fundraising initiative, “Dining for Donations” retitled “Carry Out for Contributions” in light of concerns surrounding public gatherings.

Several times a year Hospice Alliance, a local not-for-profit agency offering hospice services, partners with local restaurants which donate a percent of their sales between certain hours on a specified day to the agency.

Funds generated on Wednesday will apply to both dine-in and carryout orders, when patrons mention the Hospice Alliance fundraiser.

For more information, contact Megan Frazer at 262-652-4400 or via email at megan.frazer@hospicealliance.org.

