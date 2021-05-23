Rural estate proposals on the rise in Kenosha County

Developers with acreage in western Kenosha County are banking on executives looking to build a rural estate home.
Yet another rural estate community that would have homes assessed at upwards of $1.5 million has been proposed, the second of its type within a week.
The Duck Pond, a 13-lot rural estate gated community on Highway K south of Highway 75 was given preliminary plat approval by the Paddock Lake Village Board last week.
It is a similar concept to one proposed the week prior in Wheatland. Both would feature large home sites that vary in acreage and border a body of water.
The Duck Pond, proposed by Dave Mills, owner of Bear Development, is a 72-acre property. Home sites would range in size from 3-12 acres. The pond itself is 17 acres.
“We have an 11-lot subdivision very similar to this on Highway 50 called The Reserve,” Mills said. “That almost backs up against the Duck Pond. We’ve been very successful and have sold out all 11 of those lots.”
The Reserve was approved just prior to the recession and took quite a while to sell out. Mills said he feels the market is ripe once again for upscale estate properties.
“We just believe the marketplace right now is very good for this type of a development,” Mills said. “People are migrating here from south of the border and other places. There is lots of business and commerce going on up and down the I-94 corridor and these would be properties at the upper end of the market. There are certainly those types of executives who would be looking for this type of property.”
Project manager Dan Szczap estimates the homes will range in value from $750,000 to $1.5 million.
The Wheatland proposal by Joe Glasder of J. Scott Builders of Crystal Lake, Ill., is for a 32-lot subdivision off of Highway P with a five-acre minimum lot size. The property borders Dyer Lake, a 61-acre lake that also shares its shoreline with Camp Oh Da Ko Ta Boy Scout Camp.
SPECIAL REPORT: Forward Kenosha County -- A look at the development and innovation in our community
The past year could be described as one of unforeseen challenges, change and resourcefulness.
Kenosha County’s residents and business community faced a pandemic, project and economic slowdowns and civil unrest and yet still there were examples of positive and significant developments.
A list of major employers in Kenosha County compiled by the Kenosha Area Business Alliance, had 23 names on it in 2008. It now totals roughly 50 and is continuing to grow.
Making strategic, long-term investments in our infrastructure, the county laid the groundwork to attract dozens of major employers and thousands of jobs to the county.
Attached are several stories that ran in the Sunday, March 21, special section, Forward Kenosha County. Look for the second part of the special section in the Sunday, March 28 edition of the Kenosha News.
The past year could be described as one of unforeseen challenges, change and resourcefulness.
About a year ago, I wrote to you on these pages about the wholesale transformation of Kenosha County’s economy that occurred over the 12 years…
SOMERS — Not even two years since plans for the project were first announced to the public, the first construction of the Pritzker Military Ar…
Communities west of Interstate 94 in Kenosha County are seeing a mix of new commercial, industrial and residential development.
PLEASANT PRAIRIE — Make no mistake, developments in the village have been and continue to come at a fast and furious pace.
The beginning of spring coincides with the beginning of road construction and people can expect to see orange barrels sprouting up before long.
The largest county trunk highway project in Kenosha County’s history is entering its second and final year of construction this spring.
Like all communities, Somers has been weathering the storm of COVID-19.
On behalf of the Village of Pleasant Prairie, I am pleased to share an update on the past year and some exciting developments underway for 2021.
One of the most difficult things about COVID-19 is the unknown factors it radiates. As a school district, we continuously plan for the future …
Progress. During the past 12 months progress could, in many cases, be defined as “maintaining and sustaining.” At the University of Wisconsin-…
A 107-acre swath of land east of 30th Avenue between 52nd and 60th streets, once the seat of a bustling auto industry and later a brownfield b…