Rural estate proposals on the rise in Kenosha County

Developers with acreage in western Kenosha County are banking on executives looking to build a rural estate home.

Yet another rural estate community that would have homes assessed at upwards of $1.5 million has been proposed, the second of its type within a week.

The Duck Pond, a 13-lot rural estate gated community on Highway K south of Highway 75 was given preliminary plat approval by the Paddock Lake Village Board last week.

It is a similar concept to one proposed the week prior in Wheatland. Both would feature large home sites that vary in acreage and border a body of water.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Duck Pond, proposed by Dave Mills, owner of Bear Development, is a 72-acre property. Home sites would range in size from 3-12 acres. The pond itself is 17 acres.

“We have an 11-lot subdivision very similar to this on Highway 50 called The Reserve,” Mills said. “That almost backs up against the Duck Pond. We’ve been very successful and have sold out all 11 of those lots.”

The Reserve was approved just prior to the recession and took quite a while to sell out. Mills said he feels the market is ripe once again for upscale estate properties.